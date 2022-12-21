ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

7-1-7-2

(seven, one, seven, two)

