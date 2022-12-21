ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Marine In U.S. History

How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
DOPE Quick Reads

Officials Deny That Recent Launch Of Live Ammo Missiles By US, Japan, and the Philippines Are Directed At Any Country

Over 2,500 US and Philippine Marines recently conducted simultaneous live ammunition missile launches with US and Japanese armed forces. The exercise, Sama Sama-Lumbas, began in Cebu, Philippines. Footage from the live-fire exercises in Tarlac by the US & Philippine forces has recently surfaced. In the video, missiles can be seen launching from presumably Western-provided HIMARS. During the combat drills, amphibious vehicles were also utilized [i]
The Associated Press

New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work out the details for rescinding the mandate. The Pentagon said Friday that in the meantime the military services would pause any personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot, and all troops would still be encouraged to get vaccinated and boosted. Biden had opposed the Republican-backed provision, agreeing with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that lifting the mandate was not in the best interests of the military, according to White House officials. But he ultimately accepted GOP demands in order to win passage of the legislation. The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out of the military for refusing to obey a lawful order when they declined to get the vaccine. Thousands of others have sought religious and medical exemptions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Australia could purchase B-21 Raiders from the United States: High-tech stealth bomber is 'invisible' to enemy radar, uses AI to connect to friendly forces, has 'digital bomb bay' - and pilots will be 'optional'

Australia may be looking to buy one of America's new stealth bombers after the US unveiled the aircraft that can hold both nuclear and conventional weapons. The B-21 raider, expected to cost a whopping $1billion per plane, was unveiled in a ceremony in California on Friday with the Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force in attendance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

With Biden's National Security Strategy, something's gotta give

In the military , an old adage still rings true: "Amateurs talk tactics, but professionals talk logistics." Especially important for small unit leaders, it's a reminder that there are finite quantities of ammunition, food, water, medical supplies, batteries, and other critical materials to support a given operation. Any military undertaking , no matter how important the objective or how brilliant the scheme of maneuver, is limited to what can be logistically sustained.
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

China putting U.S. space assets at risk, senior U.S. officer says

TAIPEI (Reuters) – China is building capabilities that put most U.S. space assets at risk, and China sees the domain as crucial to their military strategy, the head of the U.S. Space Command said on Friday. Historically lagging in an area dominated by the United States and Russia, Beijing...
HAWAII STATE
Defense One

Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live

The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
PALMDALE, CA
abc27 News

Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy