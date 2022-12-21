Read full article on original website
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
The Greatest Marine In U.S. History
How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
34 years after unveiling the iconic B-2, the US military has revealed a new bomber designed to use weapons that haven't been invented yet
The B-21 is still a long way from the battlefield, but officials are already boasting about its ability to keep up with changing technology.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
US Space Force establishes first foreign command in South Korea as threat from North grows
The US military activated its first Space Force command on foreign soil on Wednesday in South Korea, with the unit's new commander saying he is ready to face any threat in the region.
The secret’s out: Pentagon unveils its newest stealth bomber
The B-21 Raider is expected to start flying next year.
The 15 Worst Places To Be in the Event of a Nuclear Attack on the US
According to a survey published last month, three out of every four Americans think a nuclear, chemical, or biological attack is likely to take place somewhere in the world in the next 12 months. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack on America – an all-out nuclear war – very few places would be […]
Washington Examiner
Pentagon report on China’s military highlights nuclear buildup that could overtake America
The Pentagon’s new China Military Power Report provides troubling insights on the extent of the growth of the communist regime’s nuclear arsenal. It describes a nation bent on multiplying its nuclear forces. First and foremost, the 2022 report reveals that China could field 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035....
China’s capabilities pose potential threat to American space assets, US military general says
The leader of U.S. military operations in space cautioned Friday that China is continuing to build capabilities that potentially threaten American assets in space.
Officials Deny That Recent Launch Of Live Ammo Missiles By US, Japan, and the Philippines Are Directed At Any Country
Over 2,500 US and Philippine Marines recently conducted simultaneous live ammunition missile launches with US and Japanese armed forces. The exercise, Sama Sama-Lumbas, began in Cebu, Philippines. Footage from the live-fire exercises in Tarlac by the US & Philippine forces has recently surfaced. In the video, missiles can be seen launching from presumably Western-provided HIMARS. During the combat drills, amphibious vehicles were also utilized [i]
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work out the details for rescinding the mandate. The Pentagon said Friday that in the meantime the military services would pause any personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot, and all troops would still be encouraged to get vaccinated and boosted. Biden had opposed the Republican-backed provision, agreeing with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that lifting the mandate was not in the best interests of the military, according to White House officials. But he ultimately accepted GOP demands in order to win passage of the legislation. The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out of the military for refusing to obey a lawful order when they declined to get the vaccine. Thousands of others have sought religious and medical exemptions.
Australia could purchase B-21 Raiders from the United States: High-tech stealth bomber is 'invisible' to enemy radar, uses AI to connect to friendly forces, has 'digital bomb bay' - and pilots will be 'optional'
Australia may be looking to buy one of America's new stealth bombers after the US unveiled the aircraft that can hold both nuclear and conventional weapons. The B-21 raider, expected to cost a whopping $1billion per plane, was unveiled in a ceremony in California on Friday with the Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force in attendance.
Biden signs vital $858 billion defense bill into law, nixing military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, a massive defense spending bill with provisions that will give service members a pay raise, fund support for Ukraine and Taiwan and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
Washington Examiner
With Biden's National Security Strategy, something's gotta give
In the military , an old adage still rings true: "Amateurs talk tactics, but professionals talk logistics." Especially important for small unit leaders, it's a reminder that there are finite quantities of ammunition, food, water, medical supplies, batteries, and other critical materials to support a given operation. Any military undertaking , no matter how important the objective or how brilliant the scheme of maneuver, is limited to what can be logistically sustained.
104.1 WIKY
China putting U.S. space assets at risk, senior U.S. officer says
TAIPEI (Reuters) – China is building capabilities that put most U.S. space assets at risk, and China sees the domain as crucial to their military strategy, the head of the U.S. Space Command said on Friday. Historically lagging in an area dominated by the United States and Russia, Beijing...
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
It's National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Look back at the 'date which will live in infamy'
Wednesday marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate
The bill provides about $45 billion more for defense programs than Biden requested, the second year in a row Congress notably exceeded his request.
Military bases had $260M in damages from Afghan evacuation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Military bases that housed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees in the U.S. incurred almost $260 million in damages that in some cases rendered buildings unusable for troops until significant repairs to walls and plumbing are made, the Pentagon’s inspector general found. Over the last...
