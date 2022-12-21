Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Austin, TX Trail of Lights Final Show of the Season is Tonight, December 23Carol LennoxAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Early Signing Day roundtable
Early Signing Day is in the books and it appears Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have locked in another top-five recruiting class. Outside of Arch Manning and Anthony Hill, what signee are you excited about the most?. Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) - Sydir Mitchell. Texas went head to head with...
Burnt Orange Nation
Alamo Bowl - Fearless Predictions
Well, it's that time of year again where Texas gets to play in it's bowl away from home, the Alamo bowl. The good news is, Texas fans travel well and we should have a significant home field advantage. I also like the matchup. This will be a good test for the young Ewers and we can see what Sark is made of with all of the opt outs et all.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: Hang #33 from the rafters, CDC
After bringing a volleyball National Championship back to Austin for the first time since 2012, Texas fans agree it’s time to retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey. The 5% of voters who say the Longhorns shouldn’t retire her number...what???. In her final season on campus, Eggleston lost only one...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Signing day success for Texas
It was a big week for the Texas Longhorns, both for players currently competing and players potentially competing in the future. It started on the volleyball court where Jerritt Elliott ended the Longhorns’ 10-year championship drought, bringing home the NCAA title for the first time since the 2012 season. All-time great Logan Eggleston capped off her incredible college career not only with a national player of the year award but being named the tournament’s most outstanding player as she led Texas to a national championship in her final game in Burnt Orange.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas vs. Louisiana gamethread
In the penultimate non-conference matchup before Big 12 play begins, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at the Moody Center on Wednesday evening in acting head coach Rodney Terry’s third game leading the Longhorns. Tip is at 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network and...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s Early Signing Day press conference
After the Texas Longhorns secured 21 signees in the 2023 recruiting class — and were in the midst of landing a 22nd, edge rusher Tausili Akana — head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media on the Forty Acres for his second Early Signing Day press conference. Sarkisian...
