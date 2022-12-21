ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri men sentenced in catalytic converter theft ring

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Three Missouri men have been sentenced for their roles in the theft of tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters, which were taken to an Arkansas business as part of a multi-million-dollar scheme.

Evan Marshall, 25, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, both of Rogersville; and Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield were sentenced Monday, federal prosecutors said.

Marshall, who was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, was the ringleader of the theft ring, according to court records. In June, Marshall pleaded guilty transporting stolen property across state lines.

The theft of catalytic converters has soared across the country because they contain valuable precious metal.

Prosecutors said Marshall took the stolen emission control devices, valued at $1 million or more, to the business in Arkansas. He also bought stolen devices from his co-defendants and others he recruited for another $1 million.

Ryder was sentenced to two years and five months and Davis was sentenced to five years of probation.

Four others from Missouri have pleaded guilty for their roles in the conspiracy and are awaiting sentencing.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

