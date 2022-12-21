ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

UConn football reveals 2023 schedule

STORRS, Conn. — After UConn's 2022 season wrapped up on Monday in their Myrtle Beach Bowl loss, Husky fans can already look ahead to 2023. On Thursday, the team released its finalized schedule for the 2023 season and there are new opponents on the horizon. UConn will open the...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn Announces Grand Opening of Toscano Family Ice Forum

The UConn Division of Athletics will host an exclusive ribbon cutting event and grand opening reception for the Toscano Family Ice Forum on Thursday, January 12 to officially open the new home for the UConn men's and women's hockey programs. Thursday night's event will kick-off a weekend of Hockey East...
STORRS, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

2022 Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State Field Hockey

The 2022 Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State field hockey teams:. Mikayla Balatbat, Glastonbury; Sophia Bavaro, Conard; Maddie Campbell, Conard; Maura Carbone, Trumbull; Charlotte Casiraghi, Wilton; Ava Coppola, Southington; Shawna Ferraro, New Canaan; Eva Filipponi, Wilton; Hailey Gaydos, Newington; Ellie Goldstein, Hall; Addison Infante, Glastonbury; Raina Johns, Darien; Klara Muffelman, Greenwich; Emma Nahon, Staples; Addy O’Connell, Hall; Polly Parsons-Hill, New Canaan; Elyse Picard, Southinton; Nola Ryder, Wilton; Isabella Tuccio, Ridgefield; Riley Zielinski, Amity Regional.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 105.5 Boise

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Traffic deaths in CT are rising. Some towns are looking for financial help to solve the problem

As 2022 comes to an end, Connecticut is marking a grim milestone – one of the deadliest years on record for pedestrians. Distracted driving, an increase in larger and heavier vehicles on the roadways, and an uptick in speeding and aggressive driving that started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued are all contributing to a rise in pedestrian deaths.
CONNECTICUT STATE
worldatlas.com

Most Underrated Towns in Connecticut

Connecticut is most well-loved for its vibrant arts and culture scene, not to mention its natural beauty. Tourists continue to return for the state's Long Island Sound shoreline, the rolling Litchfield Hills, and the Connecticut River Valley. Still, there are a number of small towns scattered throughout Connecticut that are worth the visit.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative

Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
GROTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Living Actually Haunted Many Connecticut Taverns – Who Knew?

…that “haunting” a tavern was once a crime in Connecticut. During the colonial era and into the 19th century, the Connecticut legislature designed strict laws around the amount of time residents spent in taverns. Authorities instructed constables to enter taverns frequently (by force if necessary) in order to make sure residents spent no more than one continuous hour engaged in idleness or the consumption of strong drink (considered two of the great evil and destructive behaviors of the time). The law allowed exceptions, however, for travelers or those conducting business in the tavern.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy