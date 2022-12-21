Read full article on original website
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
How Nika Mühl became elite point guard and 'great leader' for UConn women's basketball team
HARTFORD — Geno Auriemma joked earlier this season that the problem with Nika Mühl making her first 3-point shot in a game is that she immediately becomes more interested in attempting another. Mühl made her first 3-pointer Wednesday as the UConn women’s basketball team rolled past Seton Hall...
UConn football reveals 2023 schedule
STORRS, Conn. — After UConn's 2022 season wrapped up on Monday in their Myrtle Beach Bowl loss, Husky fans can already look ahead to 2023. On Thursday, the team released its finalized schedule for the 2023 season and there are new opponents on the horizon. UConn will open the...
University of Connecticut
UConn Announces Grand Opening of Toscano Family Ice Forum
The UConn Division of Athletics will host an exclusive ribbon cutting event and grand opening reception for the Toscano Family Ice Forum on Thursday, January 12 to officially open the new home for the UConn men's and women's hockey programs. Thursday night's event will kick-off a weekend of Hockey East...
wiltonbulletin.com
2022 Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State Field Hockey
The 2022 Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State field hockey teams:. Mikayla Balatbat, Glastonbury; Sophia Bavaro, Conard; Maddie Campbell, Conard; Maura Carbone, Trumbull; Charlotte Casiraghi, Wilton; Ava Coppola, Southington; Shawna Ferraro, New Canaan; Eva Filipponi, Wilton; Hailey Gaydos, Newington; Ellie Goldstein, Hall; Addison Infante, Glastonbury; Raina Johns, Darien; Klara Muffelman, Greenwich; Emma Nahon, Staples; Addy O’Connell, Hall; Polly Parsons-Hill, New Canaan; Elyse Picard, Southinton; Nola Ryder, Wilton; Isabella Tuccio, Ridgefield; Riley Zielinski, Amity Regional.
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 100,000 In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut. As of around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource is reporting 97,652, with United Illuminating reporting another 3,447. Among the communities with the most outages:. Danbury: 4,729. Simsbury: 4,626. Newtown: 3,042. East Haddam:...
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
WMUR.com
Dartmouth Coach bus struck by bullet while on highway in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Dartmouth Coach bus was hit by a bullet on a highway. Investigators said it happened last Friday on Interstate 91 in Connecticut while the bus was traveling to New York City. The vice president of Concord Coach Lines said there was...
wiltonbulletin.com
Traffic deaths in CT are rising. Some towns are looking for financial help to solve the problem
As 2022 comes to an end, Connecticut is marking a grim milestone – one of the deadliest years on record for pedestrians. Distracted driving, an increase in larger and heavier vehicles on the roadways, and an uptick in speeding and aggressive driving that started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued are all contributing to a rise in pedestrian deaths.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns in Connecticut
Connecticut is most well-loved for its vibrant arts and culture scene, not to mention its natural beauty. Tourists continue to return for the state's Long Island Sound shoreline, the rolling Litchfield Hills, and the Connecticut River Valley. Still, there are a number of small towns scattered throughout Connecticut that are worth the visit.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
This CT Eatery Serves Best Fried Calamari In State, Report Says
An upscale Connecticut steakhouse was named the eatery that serves the best calamari in the state in a new ranking from Eat This, Not That.On Friday, Nov. 18, the website published its list of the restaurants that serve the best fried calamari in all 50 states.According to the report, the Capital G…
Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
connecticuthistory.org
The Living Actually Haunted Many Connecticut Taverns – Who Knew?
…that “haunting” a tavern was once a crime in Connecticut. During the colonial era and into the 19th century, the Connecticut legislature designed strict laws around the amount of time residents spent in taverns. Authorities instructed constables to enter taverns frequently (by force if necessary) in order to make sure residents spent no more than one continuous hour engaged in idleness or the consumption of strong drink (considered two of the great evil and destructive behaviors of the time). The law allowed exceptions, however, for travelers or those conducting business in the tavern.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Connecticut using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Storm brings trees down onto homes in South Windsor, Manchester
President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
New Britain Herald
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
Connecticut to increase home heating assistance by $430 per household
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents who heat their homes with deliverable fuels will be able to receive an additional $430 this winter season from the state’s energy assistance program, the governor announced Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) received a...
This CT Diner Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to …
