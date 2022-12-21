The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. This was a significant trade as the Jays sent one of their top prospects in, Gabriel Moreno, along with solid MLB regular Lourdes Gurriel, back to the Dbacks in this deal. The Jays and DBacks were dealing from positions of strength. The Jays had a surplus of catchers at the MLB level, and the same can be said of the Dbacks in the outfield. Varsho can also catch but can be a defensive liability at times. Moreno could instantly become one of the best catchers, both defensively and offensively, in the National League.

