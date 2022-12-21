Read full article on original website
Strong Winds, Bitter Cold Temperatures to Stay Through Christmas
CHEYENNE — It looks like we’re not going to get much of a break from the subzero temperatures and strong winds over the weekend. The Wyoming Department of Transportation forecasts dangerous wind chills, strong, gusty winds and blowing snow through midday Friday and lasting through Saturday morning. Poor...
Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
National Weather Service Forecasting Bitter Wind Chills Statewide
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming weather forecast beginning tonight and through tomorrow morning will bring a whole new meaning to the lyric “well the weather outside is frightful.”. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne today is forecasting wind chill factors the likes that most residents have never felt before.
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Laramie County Library joins closures due to freezing temperatures, strong winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library has announced that it will be closing at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 21, due to expected freezing weather and subzero windchills. The library announced the early closure on social media as Cheyenne was experiencing its high temperature of the day at 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly this afternoon to zero by 5 p.m., the forecast says.
Multiple hazard warnings in effect as life-threatening Arctic cold front bears down on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It might be around 39 degrees in Cheyenne now, but the temperature is expected to quickly plummet into subzero territory today as dangerously cold air moves through Wyoming. “Latest surface observations indicate the leading edge of the brutally cold arctic airmass from just south of Alliance,...
National Weather Service warns of cold snap
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This week’s upcoming weather event has many folks thinking about what they need to do to stay safe or alive. This sharp temperature drop is predicted for late afternoon on Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) advises covering your skin when...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Brutal Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills, Strong Winds
As southeast Wyoming braces for exceptionally cold weather and wind chills that could reach -70, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is offering updated information on the threat posed by the arctic blast of cold air. The agency posted this on its website:. The added the following information...
Cheyenne is So Cold, Even ‘The Weather Channel’ is Worried for Us
The sun may have risen over the capital city, but today's temperature won't. Winter storm Elliott swept over the city, blasting the entire state with snow and ice. Over the course of 24 hours, our city went from a brisk 40 degrees Fahrenheit to -22 degrees, not including windchill. Cheyenne...
Cheyenne NWS: The Most Extreme Wind Chills You May Ever See
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service wants people to know how dangerous the wind chills expected to arrive in southeast Wyoming really are.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Albany County Emergency Management Reminds Laramie To Stay Safe
With the insanely and dangerously cold weather making its way toward us, the Albany County, WY Emergency Management is reminding us to stay safe. Yes, most of us might be used to this harsh winter weather, but it's always good to take precautions, and maybe help those whose experiencing their first Laramie winter.
The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts
You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
Temperatures Of -32, Wind Chills of – 60 Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about temperatures that could plunge as low as -32 degrees and wind chills that could hit -60 by the middle of this week. That's according to the the agency' s website. The weather service posted the following early this morning:
Cheyenne Regional Airport announces flight times
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Airport announced its scheduled flight times for the month of January.
I-80 closed to all traffic Laramie-Rawlins
This morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins was closed to all traffic due to a crash. However, as of 11:50 AM, the closure from Rawlins to Laramie has been lifted, but with the cold front hitting much of the state, wind closures remain in effect on I-80 from Laramie to Elk Mountain. According to WYDOT, light, high-profile vehicles are prohibited on that stretch of I-80 due to gusting winds.
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes
With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
