Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022

UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot. Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
UNION CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19

While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
KEARNY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old

UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Fulop, Shea tout historic low in Jersey City homicides and blame bail reform for spike in other crimes

Jersey City is on pace for a historic all-time low number of 12 homicides, but Mayor Steve Fulop also acknowledged a significant increase in other crimes in 2022. The mayor and Public Safety Director James Shea touted the drop in gun-related felonies at a news conference at City Hall Tuesday that publicly revealed for the first time statistics for the full spectrum of crimes.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Police Hire 6 SLEO II Officers

Photo Credits: North Bergen Police & Township of North Bergen. On Wednesday afternoon at an Oath of Office Ceremony officiated by Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco, Commissioner Allen Pascual, the entire Board of Commissioners and Chief of Police Peter Fasilis in the Town Hall commission Chambers, The North Bergen Police Department welcomed newly hired SLEO IIs Brooke Bargiel, David Corbisiero Jr., Jose Figueroa, Alexander Lambros, Yosseline Marquez and Majd Siyam.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – Across New Jersey, many people have taken to Youtube in an effort to catch child predators red-handed. Today, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to those people, calling them vigilantes. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using the Internet to identify individuals who are attempting to lure minors into sexual activity and arranging for the arrest by law enforcement of these targeted individuals. The scenarios and arrests are then publicized on YouTube,” the BCPO said in a statement. The Prosecutor’s office said such actions could The post Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t appeared first on Shore News Network.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
kingstonthisweek.com

POLICE: Charges include disguise with intent, assault with a weapon

GREATER NAPANEE – A 25-year-old from Lyndhurst is among five people who were arrested and face multiple charges in connection with an incident that occurred in Greater Napanee on Tuesday. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Lennox and Addington...
LYNDHURST, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Police Warn Residents Of Scammers

The Hoboken Police Department is warning residents to be aware of scam artists seeking charitable donations through Zelle or Venmo. Detective Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka says Hoboken Police are currently investigating several such incidents in the area. The Police Department issued the following press release this morning:. For Release – The...
HOBOKEN, NJ

