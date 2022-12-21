State attorney's office drops latest misdemeanor battery charge against Antonio Brown

The Hillsborough County (Florida) State Attorney's Office said it would not pursue a misdemeanor battery charge related to a Nov. 28 incident that involved former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

In its announcement Wednesday, the State Attorney's Office said that, along with the Tampa Police Department, an investigation that included scene interviews by law enforcement determined probable cause existed to issue an arrest warrant on one count of misdemeanor first degree battery. The State Attorney's Office considered upgrading the charge to a felony since Brown previously plead guilty to a misdemeanor battery in a different county.

A Tampa Police Department spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports that Brown was never arrested and never turned himself in. "He's essentially a free man," the spokesperson said.

MORE ANTONIO BROWN: Long line of controversies

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

On Dec. 16, the accuser "recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm."

"The SAO analyzed this new information along with the body worn camera video recorded at the scene, the Child Protective Services investigation, and the denial of a law enforcement’s Temporary Risk Protection Order and determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place," the agency said.

The arrest warrant was withdrawn and a letter of release was issued, formalizing the decision to not prosecute.

"The SAO believes that all allegations of domestic violence should be investigated to the fullest extent possible," the office said. "Cases involving domestic violence are often difficult and involve conflicting evidence. Despite these challenges, all victims deserve to be heard, supported and protected."

In September 2019, Brown was accused by former trainer Britney Taylor in a civil lawsuit that he sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2017 and raped her in 2018. One week later, Sports Illustrated published a story detailing a second incident of sexual assault and laid out Brown's extended history of not paying money to those he owes for a variety of services.

The New England Patriots, which signed Brown 12 days prior, cut Brown on Sept. 19, 2019.

In January 2020, Brown was charged with felony burglary and battery following an incident with a moving truck driver in Hollywood, Florida. He plead no contest and received two years of probation.

That July, the NFL suspended Brown for the first eight games of the upcoming season for multiple violations of the league's conduct policy. Once he served his time, Brown reunited with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Together, they helped the Bucs win Super Bowl 55.

Brown re-signed with the Buccaneers but faced a three-game suspension last December for misrepresenting his vaccination status to the league and NFL Players Association. The next month, Brown feuded with teammates and coaches to the point he removed most of his uniform and left the field. Tampa Bay cut him and Brown has not played in the NFL since.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: State attorney's office drops latest misdemeanor battery charge against Antonio Brown