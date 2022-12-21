Jacob Warren has two degrees in hand from Tennessee and went through Senior Day last month, but the veteran starting tight end still could return and play for the hometown Vols next season. However, he’s still undecided on what his future holds. Warren indicated after Wednesday’s practice that his focus is on his team and Tennessee’s Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson in Miami in a couple of weeks, and he’ll decide “down the line” on what to do with his future.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO