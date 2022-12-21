ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee D-lineman announces transfer destination

It didn’t take long for one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers to announce a commitment to a new program. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, a freshman for the Vols this season who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, announced via social media he had committed to Maryland during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Terrapins were among the programs involved in his recruitment when he committed to Tennessee in July 2021, and Phillips now appears set to continue his career with them in the Big Ten.
247Sports

Veteran Vol still undecided on potential return, focused on Orange Bowl

Jacob Warren has two degrees in hand from Tennessee and went through Senior Day last month, but the veteran starting tight end still could return and play for the hometown Vols next season. However, he’s still undecided on what his future holds. Warren indicated after Wednesday’s practice that his focus is on his team and Tennessee’s Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson in Miami in a couple of weeks, and he’ll decide “down the line” on what to do with his future.
