Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone in need

Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone …. Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. History and facts of the candy cane. The candy cane is one of...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
MINDEN, LA
ktalnews.com

Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater

Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed

After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SUSLA's MS KICK hosts Christmas dinner giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. - Southern University at Shreveport’s (SUSLA) Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen (MS KICK), in collaboration with Big Nate’s BBQ and More, hosted a Christmas Dinner Giveaway to local residents for the Christmas Holidays. The dinners were provided on Friday, December 23rd, from 11:00 am...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SWEPCO releases estimated power restoration times for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SWEPCO crews have been working to restore power to the area after a winter storm rolled through the area on Thursday, Dec. 23. As of 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, almost 9,000 people were still without electricity. At peak, over 12,200 people were without power.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

The $3,000 New Beginnings Sweepstakes

We’re giving people in the Shreveport area and all across the ArkLaTex the chance to enter the $3,000 New Beginnings Sweepstakes!. Start the year with $3,000 cash in our New Beginnings Giveaway! A new year, and a new you! One winner will receive $3,000 cash to spend on a new venture, from revamping their wardrobe to buying supplies for a new hobby or planning for a new car! Ultimately, it’s your money to start the new year with – spend it on what YOU want!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddo.org

Parish of Caddo holiday office closures

Caddo Parish, LA – In observance of the holiday season the Parish of Caddo is observing the following office closures:. Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 27 – CLOSED. Friday, December 30 – Monday, January 2 – CLOSED. The Caddo Parish Commission work session originally...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Police Union hosts special Shop with a Cop event for local kids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday morning, some kids in Shreveport got to take a very special shopping trip with local police officers. On Dec. 21, the Shreveport Police Union Local 275 held a Shop with a Cop event to provide Christmas gifts to kids in the community. Police officers accompanied a number of children as they picked out their own presents at the Walmart on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
KEITHVILLE, LA

