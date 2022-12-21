Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
ktalnews.com
Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone in need
Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone …. Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. History and facts of the candy cane. The candy cane is one of...
ktalnews.com
Caddo students rewarded by district attorney for improved attendance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elementary students in Caddo Parish were gifted with brand new bicycles by the Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart, Sr., and the staff of the DA’s office for improved attendance. This marks the seventh year that the DA’s office held the bike giveaway....
ktalnews.com
ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
ktalnews.com
Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
ktalnews.com
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
KSLA
Marshall, Texas, shelter reopens to help people escape the bitter cold
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — This cold is bringing many homeless indoors. With some shelters at capacity, it caused one East Texas shelter to temporarily reopen — even after code violations. While they work out its future with the city, everyone realized the need is great right now. “Right...
New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed
After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
KTBS
SUSLA's MS KICK hosts Christmas dinner giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. - Southern University at Shreveport’s (SUSLA) Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen (MS KICK), in collaboration with Big Nate’s BBQ and More, hosted a Christmas Dinner Giveaway to local residents for the Christmas Holidays. The dinners were provided on Friday, December 23rd, from 11:00 am...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
KSLA
SWEPCO releases estimated power restoration times for ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SWEPCO crews have been working to restore power to the area after a winter storm rolled through the area on Thursday, Dec. 23. As of 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, almost 9,000 people were still without electricity. At peak, over 12,200 people were without power.
q973radio.com
The $3,000 New Beginnings Sweepstakes
We’re giving people in the Shreveport area and all across the ArkLaTex the chance to enter the $3,000 New Beginnings Sweepstakes!. Start the year with $3,000 cash in our New Beginnings Giveaway! A new year, and a new you! One winner will receive $3,000 cash to spend on a new venture, from revamping their wardrobe to buying supplies for a new hobby or planning for a new car! Ultimately, it’s your money to start the new year with – spend it on what YOU want!
KSLA
Battling in freezing temps at 46th Annual Independence Bowl, one team triumphed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Houston went blow for blow on the field Friday, Dec. 23 for the 46th Annual Independence Bowl, and only one team would come out victorious. The annual football game kicked off at the Independence Stadium at...
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
KSLA
Texarkana donates fire truck to volunteer fire dept. in Miller Co.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana, Ark. retired one of its fire trucks Thursday, Dec. 22 and donated the vehicle to the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department in Miller County. “We don’t get a whole lot for the price of these used units, so it’s easy for us to...
KSLA
Salvation Army, other shelters opening warming centers in ArkLaTex ahead of sub-freezing temps
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With sub-freezing temps on the way for the ArkLaTex, the Salvation Army in Shreveport is one of the shelters preparing to open its cold weather shelter to provide a place to stay for those in need. “If you know someone who needs assistance or if you...
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
caddo.org
Parish of Caddo holiday office closures
Caddo Parish, LA – In observance of the holiday season the Parish of Caddo is observing the following office closures:. Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 27 – CLOSED. Friday, December 30 – Monday, January 2 – CLOSED. The Caddo Parish Commission work session originally...
KSLA
Ravaged by fire and neglect, what’s left of Humpfree’s is being demolished
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — What’s left of the old Humpfree’s building in downtown Shreveport is being demolished by the city. The building caught fire in September. It sits in the same city block as the Blind Tiger and Sand Bar. Tim Huck, who owns Sand Bar, said...
KSLA
Shreveport Police Union hosts special Shop with a Cop event for local kids
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday morning, some kids in Shreveport got to take a very special shopping trip with local police officers. On Dec. 21, the Shreveport Police Union Local 275 held a Shop with a Cop event to provide Christmas gifts to kids in the community. Police officers accompanied a number of children as they picked out their own presents at the Walmart on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
KSLA
Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
Comments / 0