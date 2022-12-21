ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Columbia Urban League feeds hundreds in annual Christmas Giving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Urban League is continuing a holiday tradition of helping the Midlands. Hearty helpings of collard greens, string beans, whole chickens, tuna, grits, tomato soup, and fresh fruit are part of the many items distributed to fight hunger during the season. Organizers said CULSC has...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Grinding of the Greens set for after Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Grinding of the Greens is ready for after Christmas. Keep the Midlands Beautiful said the program assists residents in Lexington and Richland Counties in disposing of Christmas trees. The program will run from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 21, 2023. Organizers said since 1991...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Resources for the homeless during winter time

Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM UTC. Watch WIS News 10...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Several outages reported in the Midlands

Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Capital City Fireworks Celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is gearing up for the new year with a spectacular fireworks display. Capital City Fireworks display will take place on New Year’s Eve with the best seats near the South Carolina State House. If you plan to view the spectacle in...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Holiday shopping procrastinators come back in force amid inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Big crowds hit the stores on Friday to pick a few last-minute items, but if you headed out you may have noticed a slight hike in the prices. From food to gifts a local economist explains how inflation is impacting those last-minute buys. Joey Von Nessen,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City of Orangeburg opens warming center ahead of dangerous cold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the City of Orangeburg announced a warming center is being opened through the holiday weekend. Temperatures for Christmas weekend are forecast to drop into dangerously cold levels. It is on track to be the coldest Christmas since 1983 and a wind chill advisory was put into effect for Friday and part of Saturday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Local ministry offers hope for the holidays, with “Santa’s Shop”

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - On a cold morning in Irmo, the warmth of Christmas was felt within the walls of “Sharing God’s Love.”. On any other day, the ministry offers food, clothing, and utility assistance for those who need it, a mission the agency has carried out for nearly 40 years.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop"

Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Local ministry offers hope for the holidays, with “Santa’s Shop”. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks hand out food to homeless

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At least 10 University of South Carolina (USC) football players worked in the kitchen of a homeless shelter Thursday night. The Oliver Gospel Mission, located on Taylor Street for 134 years strong, is a faith-based shelter seeking to transform the lives of homeless men and women.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia announces ‘Capital City Fireworks’ show for New Year’s Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday Columbia announced plans for the annual ‘Capital City Fireworks’ display to ring in 2023. On Saturday, Dec. 31 multiple roads will close near the State House ahead of the fireworks display. Visitors are being encouraged to use free on-street meter parking or complimentary...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Safety tips and safe places in the Midlands as dangerous cold arrives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dangerous cold is arriving in the Midlands for the holiday weekend. Wind gusts Friday morning knocked out power for thousands of people. Temperatures are forecast to drop to dangerously cold in what is predicted to be the coldest Christmas in South Carolina since 1983. The Columbia...
COLUMBIA, SC

