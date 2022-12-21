Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Columbia Urban League feeds hundreds in annual Christmas Giving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Urban League is continuing a holiday tradition of helping the Midlands. Hearty helpings of collard greens, string beans, whole chickens, tuna, grits, tomato soup, and fresh fruit are part of the many items distributed to fight hunger during the season. Organizers said CULSC has...
WIS-TV
Grinding of the Greens set for after Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Grinding of the Greens is ready for after Christmas. Keep the Midlands Beautiful said the program assists residents in Lexington and Richland Counties in disposing of Christmas trees. The program will run from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 21, 2023. Organizers said since 1991...
WIS-TV
Resources for the homeless during winter time
Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM UTC. Watch WIS News 10...
WIS-TV
Several outages reported in the Midlands
Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Capital City Fireworks Celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is gearing up for the new year with a spectacular fireworks display. Capital City Fireworks display will take place on New Year’s Eve with the best seats near the South Carolina State House. If you plan to view the spectacle in...
Local church and community members work together to open warming shelter in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — This weekend, a multipurpose room at O'Neal Street United Methodist Church in Newberry is transforming into a warming shelter. It's the first to open in the county. “The shelter will be open to those who are without a home, without a shelter during this time. But...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
WIS-TV
Holiday shopping procrastinators come back in force amid inflation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Big crowds hit the stores on Friday to pick a few last-minute items, but if you headed out you may have noticed a slight hike in the prices. From food to gifts a local economist explains how inflation is impacting those last-minute buys. Joey Von Nessen,...
WIS-TV
City of Orangeburg opens warming center ahead of dangerous cold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the City of Orangeburg announced a warming center is being opened through the holiday weekend. Temperatures for Christmas weekend are forecast to drop into dangerously cold levels. It is on track to be the coldest Christmas since 1983 and a wind chill advisory was put into effect for Friday and part of Saturday.
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
WIS-TV
Local ministry offers hope for the holidays, with “Santa’s Shop”
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - On a cold morning in Irmo, the warmth of Christmas was felt within the walls of “Sharing God’s Love.”. On any other day, the ministry offers food, clothing, and utility assistance for those who need it, a mission the agency has carried out for nearly 40 years.
WIS-TV
Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop"
Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Local ministry offers hope for the holidays, with “Santa’s Shop”. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM...
WIS-TV
Thousands of residents impacted by outages across the Midlands as winter weather arrives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning began with winter weather arriving in the Midlands, leaving some without power. Dominion Energy reported 256 active outages as of 7:21 a.m. Its outage map said over 22,000 customers were without power Friday morning. As of around 5 p.m., the new number is just...
abccolumbia.com
Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
WIS-TV
Gamecocks hand out food to homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At least 10 University of South Carolina (USC) football players worked in the kitchen of a homeless shelter Thursday night. The Oliver Gospel Mission, located on Taylor Street for 134 years strong, is a faith-based shelter seeking to transform the lives of homeless men and women.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Capital City Cloggers Twelve Days of Christmas performance and more
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Capital City Cloggers is a local dance company here in the Midlands and offers classes for 2 years of age to seniors. They host adult classes on Wednesdays but if you’re looking to enroll your child in the program you can visit their website and reach out to the Co-Director, Morgan Murphy.
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
abccolumbia.com
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
WIS-TV
Columbia announces ‘Capital City Fireworks’ show for New Year’s Eve
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday Columbia announced plans for the annual ‘Capital City Fireworks’ display to ring in 2023. On Saturday, Dec. 31 multiple roads will close near the State House ahead of the fireworks display. Visitors are being encouraged to use free on-street meter parking or complimentary...
WIS-TV
Safety tips and safe places in the Midlands as dangerous cold arrives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dangerous cold is arriving in the Midlands for the holiday weekend. Wind gusts Friday morning knocked out power for thousands of people. Temperatures are forecast to drop to dangerously cold in what is predicted to be the coldest Christmas in South Carolina since 1983. The Columbia...
Comments / 0