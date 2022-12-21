Nicole Maines to reprise ‘Supergirl’ role in CW’s ‘The Flash’

Nicole Maines starred as Dreamer in The CW series “Supergirl,” which ended back in 2021.

However, next year she will be reviving that character for the DC Universe in the ninth season of CW’s “The Flash.”

For Maines’ latest project, she traveled to South Africa for the movie “Darby and the Dead.” Nicole plays Piper, a teenager who is granted the ability to see ghosts after suffering a near-death experience in her childhood.

“Darby and the Dead” is streaming now on Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 21, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.