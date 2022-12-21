Driver shot on I-40, pulls over into car dealership, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on I-40 sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said, around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at I-40 East and North Hollywood Street.

When police got there, they found one person in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

Memphis Police said that person had been shot on I-40 West and was taken to Regional One Hospital.

If you have any information about who pulled the trigger in this interstate shooting, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

