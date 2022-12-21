ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

'Get Carter,' 'Flash Gordon' director Mike Hodges dies at 90

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FihxY_0jqJ6TYp00

British filmmaker Mike Hodges, who directed gangland thriller “Get Carter” and sci-fi cult classic “Flash Gordon,” has died. He was 90.

Hodges died at his home in the county of Dorset in southwest England on Saturday, his friend and former producer Mike Kaplan told British media on Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

Born in the English port city of Bristol in 1932, Hodges trained as an accountant and did two years of compulsory military service aboard a Royal Navy minesweeper, visiting poor coastal communities around England.

“For two years, my middle-class eyes were forced to witness horrendous poverty and deprivation that I was previously unaware of,” he wrote in a letter to The Guardian earlier this year.

The experience influenced his feature debut, 1971 thriller “Get Carter,” which he wrote and directed. It starred Michael Caine as a gangster who returns to his home city of Newcastle on the trail of his brother’s killers. Remembered for its unflinching violence, vividly gritty northeast England locations and jazz score, it’s considered a British classic.

Caine also starred in Hodges’ 1972 crime comedy “Pulp.” Hodges went on to direct 1974 sci-fi thriller “The Terminal Man,” starring George Segal as a scientist who turns violent after electrodes are implanted in his brain.

“Flash Gordon,” made amid the science fiction deluge unleashed by the success of “Star Wars,” was released in 1980. A campy romp inspired by 1930s adventure comics, pop music videos and expressionist cinema, it was a hit in Britain and gained an international cult following.

Hodges' 1985 sci-fi comedy “Morons from Outer Space” was less successful. His 1980s films also included “A Prayer for the Dying,” starring Mickey Rourke as a former IRA militant, and “Black Rainbow” with Rosanna Arquette as a psychic medium targeted by a killer.

Hodges had a late-career success with 1998 drama “Croupier,” which gave Clive Owen his international breakout role as a dealer in a London casino. The film initially flopped in the U.K. but got rave reviews in the U.S. and became a hit.

Owen also starred in Hodges’ final film “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” released in 2003.

Actor Brian Blessed, who starred in “Flash Gordon,” told the BBC that Hodges had “a very powerful personality and a joyful, cheerful, brilliant imagination.”

Hodges is survived by his wife, Carol Laws, his sons Ben and Jake, and several grandchildren.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81

Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
The Hollywood Reporter

James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91

James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Diane McBain, Actress in ‘Surfside 6’ and ‘Spinout,’ Dies at 81

Diane McBain, whose career playing spoiled rich girls included turns as the yacht owner Daphne Dutton on the ABC crime show Surfside 6 and an author stalking Elvis Presley in Spinout, has died. She was 81. McBain died Wednesday morning at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills after a battle with liver cancer, her friend and writing partner, Michael Gregg Michaud, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Fame Running Back Known for the Immaculate Reception, Dies at 72Mike Hodges,...
HAWAII STATE
Primetimer

Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81

Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63

Terry Hall, the lead singer of English ska band the Specials, has died at the age of 63, the band announced on social media. In the band’s statement, they indicated that Hall died following an unspecified brief illness. “Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love,” the band’s statement reads. The Specials was formed in 1977 as the Automatics, and Hall joined in 1979, replacing former vocalist...
EW.com

Kim Cattrall mourns death of her mother at age 93: 'Rest in peace mum'

Kim Cattrall is mourning the loss of her mother. On Tuesday, the Sex and the City star announced the death of her mom, Shane Cattrall, at the age of 93. In the announcement, Cattrall shared a tribute filled with several photos of the pair together over the years. It features photos both old — including from Cattrall's childhood — and new, including one of a memorial set up for her mother.
Rolling Stone

Specials Singer Terry Hall Died After Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Bassist Says

The Specials frontman Terry Hall died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a new Facebook post from the seminal British ska outfit’s bassist Horace Panter. In a note on Facebook, Panter explained how quickly Hall’s health deteriorated over just a few months this fall. His diagnosis also came just as the Specials were gearing up to to record the reggae album they’d originally planned to cut in 2020 before the pandemic.  According to Panter, the plan was to record the LP in Los Angeles in November. They’d booked Roger Rivas as a co-producer and tapped Shepard Fairey to do the...
E! News

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Taps Broadway Legend for New Role

Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Agatha is getting some very iconic company. Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone has joined the cast of the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Deadline. While LuPone's exact role is unknown, the outlet reports "she may be...
BBC

Simon Yaxley: Tributes to BBC Radio Cumbria presenter

Tributes have been paid to BBC Radio Cumbria presenter Simon Yaxley who has died suddenly. The 53-year-old was found at his home in Carlisle on Wednesday afternoon. He had been a presenter and producer for the BBC for the last five years and also worked for commercial radio in the county.
BBC

George Cohen dies: Fulham great and 'England's greatest right-back'

George Cohen, who died on 23 December, aged 83, will forever be immortalised as one of just 11 men to start and win a football World Cup final with England. He was manager Sir Alf Ramsey's first-choice right-back throughout the triumphant 1966 tournament, played on home soil and culminating in the trophy-clinching 4-2 success over West Germany.
Glamour

I’ll Say It: Emily Cooper Is Bad at Her Job

Emily in Paris is a modern fairy tale: Emily Cooper, a bright-eyed marketing prodigy from Chicago, transfers to Paris and takes the French division of her company by storm. She introduces the team to the brave, not-so-new world of social media, lands several massive new clients, and consistently comes up with thrilling new ideas right in the nick of time.
BBC

Brixton Academy: Concert crush venue licence under review

The Met has applied for a summary review of the premises licence for the Brixton O2 Academy after two people died when they were crushed at a gig. The concert by Afro-pop singer Asake was cut short when a large number of people tried to enter the venue on 15 December.
ABC News

ABC News

952K+
Followers
200K+
Post
552M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy