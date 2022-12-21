Buffalo Files Massive ‘First of Its Kind’ Lawsuit Claiming Gun Companies Have Created a ‘Public Nuisance’

They need to rethink that. The gun companies haven’t caused this, its the soft on crime and revolving jail door, participation trophy, men can become women attitude society has adapted.
Some time ago Moses brought the Israelites a present in the form of the 10 Commandments. One of those was one about “Not committing murder.” That was at a time when people were far more impressed with God and His authority than we see today. And the last few grains of sand had barely fallen off the carvings of those tablets and the murders resumed. But Buffalo thinks they have the solution. I would point them to what one of their Dem colleagues, a woman of great insight and oratorical skills that are unrivaled, Nancy Pelosi, had to say. “People will do what people will do.”
The real public nuisance is the criminals. Stop blaming something that can do no harm with someone using it.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
