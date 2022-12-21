ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Bond set at $100K for man accused of Billings armed robberies

By Q2 News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIdvd_0jqJ5w4P00

BILLINGS - A man accused of committing two Billings armed robberies in as many days was charged Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Felix Robert Larance, 42, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony robbery at an arraignment hearing. His bond was set at $100,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYhqu_0jqJ5w4P00 MTN News
Felix Robert Larance appeared Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court by video from the county jail.

The first robbery was reported Dec. 14 at the Maverick Casino on 14th Street West. According to court records, a casino employee reported that a man wearing dark clothing with a beanie cap and face mask entered the business and demanded cash at gunpoint. The employee said the man fled after he was given $461 in cash.

A casino customer reported seeing the robber pull up to the front of the casino in a car before entering the business.

The second robbery was reported on Dec. 16 at the Sinclair Quickstop on Broadwater Avenue. A clerk reported that a man wearing a green sweater hoodie and a face mask entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. The clerk gave the man about $100 in cash and the man left the store. A newly-installed security system captured the robbery on video.

Larance was arrested on Dec. 18, according to court records, when a police officer spotted a stolen vehicle parked outside a casino on Midland Road. Larance had been identified as a suspect in the stolen vehicle, and he was arrested after the officer located him inside the casino.

A search of the vehicle turned up a realistic-looking BB gun pistol that Larance allegedly later admitted to using during the two robberies. Larance reportedly told a detective he had been unemployed since Thanksgiving "and is addicted to alcohol and methamphetamine and was in need of money to support his addictions," court records state.

Larance was previously charged on Tuesday with vehicle theft and drug offenses.

RELATED: Billings armed robber arrested after shocking Sinclair surveillance footage surfaces

Comments / 6

my guy who hacks accounts watching
3d ago

That sounds like some form of discrimination. If he were white would it be that high. Guess we won’t know since they all seem to be the same lately

Reply(2)
3
Related
yourbigsky.com

Man arrested for shooting on S. 27th Street

Billings police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened on 27th Street South Wednesday. Melvin Pretty On Top has been arrested and remains in custody on the charges of homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence, according to BPD Lt. Lennick. We’ll keep you updated as information is made...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings man arrested for two local burglaries

42-year-old Felix Larance a Billings local, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at both the Maverick Casino and the Sinclair Station in Billings. Both robberies happened in the past week. The robbery at the Maverick Casino happened on December 14th and Larance allegedly pointed a handgun at...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man dies at hospital after shooting on south side of Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a deadly shooting which took place along South 27th street late Wednesday night. According to a tweet from Sergeant Harley Cagle, around 8 p.m. police responded to a report of a man who was shot on the 200 block S. 27th Street in Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Gas station in Billings robbed at gunpoint Friday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - A gas station on Broadwater Ave. was robbed Friday night. Billings police report that around 9:12 pm, a suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money before leaving on foot. It was not disclosed how much was taken. The suspect was wearing a bandanna at...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings emergency shelter opens during cold streak

BILLINGS, Mont. - It's no secret it was chilly in Montana this week, but three organizations in Billings are working together to make sure those who don't currently have a home, still have a bed to sleep in. Inside the walls of Billings First Congregational Church, is a haven for...
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

‘Santa’s Greatest Helper:’ Laurel’s beloved Santa Claus remembered

For decades, Santa Claus lived right in Laurel on Third Avenue near where St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is now. Lovable Andy Anderson and his family were the epitome of Christmas cheer in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. And one year, McCall’s magazine came to chronicle that Christmas cheer, spending a week in Laurel to photograph every special moment in the lives of the Anderson family for the cover of their December 1958 edition of McCall’s Better Living. The Andersons’ house was often filled with family and friends. They held dances in the basement, where teenagers learned to jitterbug at the hands of Mrs. Claus, Ina Anderson. A photo of one of their community dance parties was included in the spread in McCall’s magazine. One of the photos shows Dale, the youngest of the three Anderson children, jitterbugging with his mom when he was in his early teens.
LAUREL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Shelter opening in downtown Billings Wednesday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023. The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings. Seven nights a week, guests...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy