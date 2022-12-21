Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
East Haven Hit With Rain, Wind and Flooding Friday
The high winds, heavy rain and flooding came early in East Haven Friday morning. Flood waters left streets littered with garbage cans and debris, making travel difficult. "It got to the point where you almost needed a kayak or a boat to get out of here,” said Franco Cavallaro of East Haven.
NBC Connecticut
Milford Beach Communities Deal With Flooding, High Winds
Gusty wind, rain and flooded streets. Communities all along the Connecticut coastline were battered by the overnight storm. Windy conditions pummel the Point Beach community in Milford with the morning storm bringing flooded roads. Neighbors had to get creative moving around. “I went to work this morning. It was fine...
fox61.com
Heavy rain and wind pelt Connecticut in Holiday storm
FOX61's Brooke Griffin is in Groton where the wind and rain continue. Coastal Connecticut is facing a flood warning due to the heavy winds.
Hubbard Park in Meriden closed due to storm damage, expected to re-open Christmas Eve
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday lights show at Hubbard Park in Meriden is closed due to storm damage and the potential for dangerous driving conditions on Friday. The city of Meriden announced that the Festival of Silver Lights Show will be closed from Friday until Saturday at 9 a.m. because of heavy rain, high […]
Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven urges shoreline avoidance during Friday storm
WEST HAVEN — West Haven officials have warned residents to avoid two shoreline streets until 10 p.m. Friday. "An astronomical high tide is approaching the West Haven shoreline, causing dangerous conditions, including widespread flooding and beach erosion," the city said in an alert shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday. The alert warned that high tide would be around 10:30 a.m.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Storm brings trees down onto homes in South Windsor, Manchester
President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
New London County braces for 24-hour storm; line crews in place to respond
NORWICH, Conn. — Rain began falling across New London County Thursday afternoon. The complex storm is expected to intensify overnight into Friday morning when temperature drops could create problematic black ice. In Norwich, people scrambled to complete last-minute shopping before hunkering down for the night. “I’m prioritizing. What’s more...
NBC Connecticut
Power Lines Fall on School Bus in Guilford
Power lines fell on a school bus which children and a driver on board in Guilford Friday morning, according to police. It happened on West Street at Feather Lane. There were six children and the driver on the bus when energized powerlines came down on top of it, police said.
News 12
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday. The company says extra crews were brought in from out of state to prepare for the storm that could cause outages for one to three days. At Cannondale Generators in Wilton,...
Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe
A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
News 12
Plumbers warn that sudden temperature drop could rapidly freeze pipes
Friday’s forecast calls for heavy winds and rapidly dropping temperatures. Plumbers say it’s a dangerous combination for your pipes, but a little preparation now can save you a lot of money in repairs. "Depending on how many breaks there are, anywhere from $500 to $1,000 – depending on...
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
hamlethub.com
Milford Mayor Ben Blake issues community weather update
Milford Mayor Ben Blake (via the citywide notification system) alerted residents of weather alerts that have been issued for our area as a strong storm is forecast to impact Milford Thursday through Friday with heavy rain, the potential for wind gusts up to 60 MPH, an increased risk for coastal flooding, and a potential flash freeze Friday evening.
Bristol Press
Bristol announces where residents can find warming shelters
BRISTOL – With Gov. Ned Lamont’s office activating cold weather protocols between 6 p.m. Friday to Monday in order to ensure shelter space for those who need it, Bristol has announced where area residents can find warming shelter locations for the Christmas weekend. “This is the first time...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide investigation underway in Hartford
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said rain and wind are on the horizon for a high-impact storm on Friday. Here is her Wednesday noon forecast. A major storm is expected to bring damaging wind and heavy rain Thursday night through Friday. NEWS CONFERENCE: Eversource says it’s ramping up preparations ahead of this...
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Damages Iconic Cornwall Covered Bridge
A vehicle damaged the iconic Cornwall Covered Bridge in West Cornwall Friday morning and it is expected to remain closed for a week. According to state police, a vehicle towing a backhoe struck several wood beams that are part of the bridge's roof structure. The state Department of Transportation said...
Overturned tractor-trailer crash partly closes I-95N in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer partially closed I-95 North in Stamford Friday morning. The crash took place just before 8 a.m. between exits 8 and 9. The right lane of I-95 North is closed in this area, and traffic is congested between exits 5 and 9, according to the Connecticut […]
