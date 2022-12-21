RNC announces dates for 2024 Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE — The Republican National Committee on Wednesday announced dates for the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, giving the city a second chance at hosting a major political event.

The upcoming convention will be held from July 15-18, 2024, though specific details on where events will be held weren’t immediately available.

“We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world.”

Milwaukee was unanimously selected by the RNC to hold the 2024 convention in July of this year after the RNC’s site selection committee recommended the city to the full organization. Nashville had also been in the running, but opposition eventually led the city’s council to reject a draft agreement for the event.

Milwaukee leaders, however, embraced the opportunity from the start, highlighting the major economic benefits the convention would bring.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee. Our city is ready to show the world we are open for business, conventions, and tourism,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is.”

Milwaukee had previously been selected as the host city for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, but the coronavirus pandemic forced most of the conventions events and programming to go virtual.

That convention was expected to have brought 50,000 people and $250 million in spending to Milwaukee.

