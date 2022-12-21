Read full article on original website
Twin baby found safe in Indianapolis, woman who took her charged
The Columbus Police Department confirmed to News 5 the missing twin boy has been found alive and safe near a Papa John's pizza location in Indianapolis on Thursday night.
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Missing 5-month-old found safe in Indianapolis
The mother told police that around 9:45 Monday night, she parked her car in a Donato's Pizza parking lot at 920 North High Street in Columbus. When she went inside, someone stole her car.
Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
Greenwood police, FBI release new details from shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
The Greenwood Police Department and FBI held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss additional findings stemming from the July mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall
12 face federal charges after prosecutors dismantle major Indianapolis drug ring
Prosecutors believe the suspects used an apartment building on Lake Nora South Court on Indy's north side to store large amounts of meth.
Danville man sentenced to 18 years in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in December 2021. Noah Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or more. The...
Kokomo man charged with child molesting; Police say suspect wrote 4-page handwritten letter to victim
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl. Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of 2022. When the girl was asked […]
Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon
INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if […]
A Dozen Men Arrested in Drug Dealing Operation
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal police and IMPD officers arrested 12 people for running a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking organization, seizing over 400 pounds of meth. Court documents say that starting last year, those 12 people were dealing meth in Indianapolis. They say that one person, Erick Romero, managed the delivery of the drugs from other states to Indianapolis so others in the organization could deal them.
Second young tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo
"Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering."
Neighbors describe shock after apparent murder-suicide leaves estranged Indiana couple dead
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The joy spelled out in Christmas decorations in front of a Sumpter Court home in Columbus is far from the tragedy that occurred inside. Neighbors like George Jones are still trying to wrap their heads around it. "Oh yeah, just a total shock," Jones said. Jones...
Trio charged with kidnapping, murder in early December homicide
Three people have been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the early December death of Corbin Ray Rogers, 28.
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
11 charged as Indianapolis drug trafficking organization busted
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury indicted 11 people for their alleged roles in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization. The trafficking is said to have involved fentanyl and methamphetamine. The group is accused of primarily distributing meth in Indianapolis beginning in 2021. Some of those charged are accused of...
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Columbus home. A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m. Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds. An initial investigation into […]
WL overdose in 2021 leads to charges against Lafayette woman
A Lafayette woman has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic more than a year after a 22-year-old man died of an apparent overdose in her 320 Brown St. apartment in West Lafayette. Erin Mae Clugh called West Lafayette police on Sept. 12, 2021, telling...
