Greenwood, IN

WRTV

Friends search for missing Avon man

Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
AVON, IN
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Shooting Outside of Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — You may have heard about another shooting in or around the Greenwood Park Mall Friday evening. The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed there was a shots fired call outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall. No injuries have been reported and the department says the area has been deemed safe.
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon

INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

A Dozen Men Arrested in Drug Dealing Operation

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal police and IMPD officers arrested 12 people for running a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking organization, seizing over 400 pounds of meth. Court documents say that starting last year, those 12 people were dealing meth in Indianapolis. They say that one person, Erick Romero, managed the delivery of the drugs from other states to Indianapolis so others in the organization could deal them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

11 charged as Indianapolis drug trafficking organization busted

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury indicted 11 people for their alleged roles in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization. The trafficking is said to have involved fentanyl and methamphetamine. The group is accused of primarily distributing meth in Indianapolis beginning in 2021. Some of those charged are accused of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Columbus home. A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m. Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds. An initial investigation into […]
COLUMBUS, IN

