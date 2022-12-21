INDIANAPOLIS — Federal police and IMPD officers arrested 12 people for running a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking organization, seizing over 400 pounds of meth. Court documents say that starting last year, those 12 people were dealing meth in Indianapolis. They say that one person, Erick Romero, managed the delivery of the drugs from other states to Indianapolis so others in the organization could deal them.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO