BFD and KCFD team up for Christmas tree fire demonstration

A Christmas tree can bring lots of joy this time of the year, but it can also become a fire hazard.

Christmas trees account for hundreds of fires each year. They can be caused by shorts in electrical lights or open flames from candles, lighters, and matches.

The Bakersfield Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department came together for a Christmas tree fire safety demonstration. They explained why the trees can be so dangerous.

"These Christmas trees have a high potential, a high hazard, to catch fire because they're a living object that's been cut down, it's been drug into the house, and it's beginning to dry out, so it's very susceptible to catching fire," said Andrew Freeborn, the Public Information Officer for the Kern County Fire Department. "So if we have frayed wires, if we have candles, if we have other things, or nearby heating sources, there's a great chance we could have a fire started inside the house because of this."

Some safety tips include watering your Christmas tree every day to keep it from drying out, using battery-operated flameless candles instead of real ones, and making sure the tree is at least three feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, candles, or heat vents.