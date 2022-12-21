Read full article on original website
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
Should Rockets Trade For Trae Young If Hawks Guard Wants Out Of Atlanta?
If Trae Young requests a trade from the Hawks, should the Houston Rockets go all out for the All-Star guard?
Takeaways from Spurs' loss versus Pelicans; Spurs-Magic game day preview | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to give takeaways from the Spurs' loss versus the Pelicans. Also, a game preview of the Spurs-Magic matchup in Orlando.
Is Tre Jones the PG for the Spurs' rebuild? Spurs-Pelicans game preview | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to ask if Tre Jones is the point guard for the Spurs during this rebuild moving forward?. Also, a Spurs-Pelicans game day preview.
Colangelo plans show of support for new Suns owner
Jerry Colangelo plans to offer a helping hand for the new owner of the Phoenix Suns. On Tuesday, the Associated Press announced Mat Ishbia -- a prominent mortgage executive -- agreed in ...
"I was right at the end of the day" — Monta Ellis on claiming he "just can't" play with rookie Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors initially saw Stephen Curry as Baron Davis’ replacement. They were dead wrong.
Chris Beard Vindicated? Fiancé of Longhorns Coach Retracts Allegations
The fiancé of Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard has released a statement, retracting her allegations following his arrest
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in San Antonio and here's how to go.
“This one pissed me off a little bit” — Darvin Ham blames the Lakers’s loss to the Hornets on self-inflicted mistakes
Ham added that the team can't always expect their superstars to put on a cape and save the day.
Magic 133, Spurs 113: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road loss against the Orlando Magic, 133-113. Keldon Johnson had 17 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 16 points. Devin Vassell finished with 14 points and two assists while Doug McDermott recorded 13 points off the bench.
Celtics’ Brad Stevens will ‘let the game tell us’ if Boston makes trade deadline moves
The NBA’s trade deadline isn’t until February, so there are still weeks of evaluation left until the teams around the league make huge moves. The Celtics are in a relatively comfortable position, where they don’t necessarily need to add to their deep roster. Boston president Brad Stevens...
FINAL: Spurs fall to Pelicans 126-117 in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (10-21) had a tough game in New Orleans Thursday night, falling to the Pelicans 126-117. The Spurs dug themselves a hole early. The Pelicans outscored them 12-2 in the first five minutes and got out to a 37-17 lead by the end of the first quarter. New Orleans was playing without both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, so CJ McCollum shouldered most of their scoring load. That wasn't a problem for him or for the Pelicans.
Bad beats in college, NFL highlight weekend in betting
Jason Fitz recaps some of the wildest plays and worst bad beats from the weekend, including some kicking troubles in the Bengals-Patriots game.
