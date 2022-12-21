SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (10-21) had a tough game in New Orleans Thursday night, falling to the Pelicans 126-117. The Spurs dug themselves a hole early. The Pelicans outscored them 12-2 in the first five minutes and got out to a 37-17 lead by the end of the first quarter. New Orleans was playing without both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, so CJ McCollum shouldered most of their scoring load. That wasn't a problem for him or for the Pelicans.

