ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Magic 133, Spurs 113: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road loss against the Orlando Magic, 133-113. Keldon Johnson had 17 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 16 points. Devin Vassell finished with 14 points and two assists while Doug McDermott recorded 13 points off the bench.
ORLANDO, FL
KENS 5

FINAL: Spurs fall to Pelicans 126-117 in New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (10-21) had a tough game in New Orleans Thursday night, falling to the Pelicans 126-117. The Spurs dug themselves a hole early. The Pelicans outscored them 12-2 in the first five minutes and got out to a 37-17 lead by the end of the first quarter. New Orleans was playing without both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, so CJ McCollum shouldered most of their scoring load. That wasn't a problem for him or for the Pelicans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy