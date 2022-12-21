ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 413: iPhone app sideloading, new Mac Pro rumors, iPhone SE 4 cancelled

Benjamin and Zac dive into the reports that Apple is preparing to comply with the EU Digital Markets Act, with alternative app stores and sideloading becoming a possibility on the iPhone for the first time. Also, there’s rumors that Apple has cancelled plans to release an iPhone SE 4 next year, and we have more clarity on the final specs for the upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro.
9to5Mac

Bah, humbug! MacBook Air’s midnight finish was no match for a toy air hockey table

I’ve seen my fair share of wear and tear on anodized aluminum, but this cosmetic misfortune on my M2 MacBook Air takes the cake. So here’s what happened…. It’s Christmas time. I visited my dad on Friday. My kid was gifted a portable air hockey table. Batteries are sold separately. My family borrowed batteries from a TV remote. They didn’t really power the air hockey table. I put my MacBook Air in my front seat. They live in the woods. No chance of someone breaking in. So far so good!
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: Why 2023 is the time for Apple to release its own smart home products

Google, Apple, and Amazon are three of the biggest technology companies in the world, and both have a strong presence in the smart home market. However, their approaches to this market differ in some key ways. After spending years fully in the camp of HomeKit, I’ve spent the last few weeks with some first-party Google products, and I think it’s worth asking the question: Why doesn’t Apple make its own smart home products?
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 horizontal lines upon waking? It’s not a hardware fault, says Apple

If you’ve found your iPhone 14 showing horizontal lines across the screen when waking from sleep or starting up, Apple says you can rest easy: It’s not a hardware issue. The glitch – which mostly appears to affect the iPhone 14 Pro Max – is apparently a software issue, so it’s just a question of waiting for an iOS update to fix it …
The Verge

Successes of 2022: iOS 16’s amazing lock screen customization

In 2022, Apple introduced iOS 16, which brought with it vastly improved lock screens — and made the iPhone so much better. With iOS 16, you can now set things on your lock screen, like different clock fonts, lock screen widgets, and new wallpapers, in just a few taps. Anytime I want to give my iPhone a fresh coat of paint, I can do it right from the same screen I see every time I wake my phone — without having to dive into settings. And even better, when you start to make a new wallpaper, the page contains a bunch of suggestions and options to help you decide what it might look like.
Phone Arena

Apple's spectacularly powerful 2022 11-inch iPad Pro falls to record-low price

Amazon is selling the beautiful and responsive 2022 11-inch iPad Pro which was released not too long ago for its lowest price yet. Apple's iPad remains incomparable when it comes to tablets, thanks to excellent accessory support and an expansive library of well-optimized apps. The iPad Pro sits at the top of the line and is easily one of the best tablets that money can buy.
Digital Trends

Order now to get the Apple Watch Ultra in time for the holidays

Apple’s top-of-the-line smartwatch could be yours for less right now if you shop at Amazon, with delivery in time for the holidays. Today you can grab it for $749, down from $799, saving $50 off the regular price. That’s a deal you can’t afford to miss if you’ve been pondering whether to treat yourself — or a loved one. But you’ll need to be quick, as there are no guarantees this deal will stick around until tomorrow, so add it to your basket and check out now to ensure you don’t miss out on one of the best Apple Watch deals around today!
9to5Mac

ITC rules that Apple Watch infringed AliveCor’s ECG patent, US sales potentially threatened [U]

Apple has been fighting a patent battle with healthtech company AliveCor since last year, as the Cupertino-based company is being accused of infringing patents related to the Apple Watch’s ECG feature. On Thursday, the International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that Apple infringed on AliveCor’s patents, which could threaten Apple Watch sales in the US.
9to5Mac

Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Pro $200 off, AirPods 3 from $110, Sonos One SL $119, more

Heading into the holiday weekend, all of today’s best discounts are now live and headlined by the best price yet on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro at $200 off. Then go check out the refurbished offers on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 that start at $110 and are joined by a rare chance to save on the Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $119. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple Christmas deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

