ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
dayton.com

Several counties under snow emergencies. What do the levels mean?

A winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning brought snow and high winds that have made travel treacherous. Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – FireFighters Battle Car Fire in Level 3 Snow Emergency

ROSS – Ross County sheriffs office reported that they along with firefighters to the area of 1047 Sugar Tree road last night around 7:37 pm. Accoridng to early reports a woman reported that she was operating her 2007 Nissan Murano Northbound on Sugar Tree Rd. she then stated that she heard a “pop” noise as she was navigating a corner, where she went on the left side of the roadway and into a ditch. She then stated that flames started coming out from under hood when she exited the vehicle and dialed 911. Forcing her out into the 0-degree temperatures.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Snow Emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?

Auglaize, Montgomery, Mercer, Miami, Greene, Clark, Champaign, Preble, Logan, and Darke Counties are under a LEVEL 2 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level. >> Live Doppler 7 Radar.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
FRANKLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter storm to bring snow, cold: what to expect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and periods of light snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Showers move in Thursday ahead of winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a day of rain showers on Thursday, a winter storm will barrel in to Central Ohio early Friday morning with rain changing to snow showers, icing, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. WINTER STORM WARNING for portions of Central Ohio 7pm THU through 5pm...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputy crashes into house in Chillicothe during snow storm

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A deputy is alright after their cruiser crashed into a house in Chillicothe. It happened around noon on Friday as the deputy was traveling near downtown at Western Avenue and Water Street when he swerved to miss an oncoming car, according to eyewitnesses. “A lady decided...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in sub-zero conditions

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Friday, December 23, a vehicle fire was reported in the 1000 block of Sugar Tree Road. It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office says that before the arrival of deputies at the scene, the Scioto Township Fire personnel were already working to extinguish the flames.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued a snow emergency in the early hours of Friday morning, the first as winter weather makes it way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter starts with a big chill heading towards Columbus area

Friday: Very early rain to snow, blowing snow, falling temps, very cold, daytime high 4. Happy Winter to everyone, as this is the first evening of winter! We will see clouds increase with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. Rain showers will start to work up into the area by daybreak on Thursday with scattered morning showers as temps slowly rise back into the 40s by the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy