Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Storm, Wind Chill warnings continue into Saturday as dangerously cold weather hits the region
A Winter Storm Warning continues through 7 a.m. Saturday for Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren Counties. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer Miami and Shelby counties. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke,...
Winter Storm Warning continues; Expect rain, snow, strong winds, rapidly dropping temperatures
Montgomery, Clark, Darke, and Preble Counties are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. A Winter Storm Warning continues through 5 p.m. Friday for all counties in the Miami Valley plus Wayne and Randolph counties in Indiana. A Wind Chill Watch goes into effect at 1 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m....
dayton.com
Several counties under snow emergencies. What do the levels mean?
A winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning brought snow and high winds that have made travel treacherous. Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.
Winter storm to bring snow, high wind, frigid air
The storm will have a substantial impact on travel tonight and Friday, and everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for the latest weather updates
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
iheart.com
Scioto Valley Closings & Delays - Saturday, December 24th, 2022
LEVEL 1 - Be Cautious. Vinton (downgraded as of 6pm Friday) Adams (as of 12am Friday) Fairfield (as of 6am Friday) Fayette (downgraded as of 8am) Greene (as of 2am Friday) Highland (as of 4am Friday) Hocking (as of 5am Friday) Jackson (as of 6am Friday) Madison (as of 1am...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Winter storm causes strings of crashes along I-70, I-75
MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple reports of crashes and slide-offs continue to impact roads as snow falls across the Miami Valley Friday. Emergency crews have been working overnight to clear roadways in the area. >>Area counties are under Snow Emergencies: What does it mean?. Montgomery County:. At around 7:30 p.m....
sciotopost.com
Ross County – FireFighters Battle Car Fire in Level 3 Snow Emergency
ROSS – Ross County sheriffs office reported that they along with firefighters to the area of 1047 Sugar Tree road last night around 7:37 pm. Accoridng to early reports a woman reported that she was operating her 2007 Nissan Murano Northbound on Sugar Tree Rd. she then stated that she heard a “pop” noise as she was navigating a corner, where she went on the left side of the roadway and into a ditch. She then stated that flames started coming out from under hood when she exited the vehicle and dialed 911. Forcing her out into the 0-degree temperatures.
Snow Emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?
Auglaize, Montgomery, Mercer, Miami, Greene, Clark, Champaign, Preble, Logan, and Darke Counties are under a LEVEL 2 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level. >> Live Doppler 7 Radar.
WKRC
Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
Power outages expected in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend
"If there was a power outage, where would you go? Plan for that now," Smith said.
Winter storm to bring snow, cold: what to expect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and periods of light snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
Major winter storm expected to impact central Ohio
A major storm later in the week will have a substantial travel impact, so everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for weather updates.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Showers move in Thursday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a day of rain showers on Thursday, a winter storm will barrel in to Central Ohio early Friday morning with rain changing to snow showers, icing, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. WINTER STORM WARNING for portions of Central Ohio 7pm THU through 5pm...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputy crashes into house in Chillicothe during snow storm
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A deputy is alright after their cruiser crashed into a house in Chillicothe. It happened around noon on Friday as the deputy was traveling near downtown at Western Avenue and Water Street when he swerved to miss an oncoming car, according to eyewitnesses. “A lady decided...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in sub-zero conditions
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Friday, December 23, a vehicle fire was reported in the 1000 block of Sugar Tree Road. It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office says that before the arrival of deputies at the scene, the Scioto Township Fire personnel were already working to extinguish the flames.
NBC4 Columbus
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued a snow emergency in the early hours of Friday morning, the first as winter weather makes it way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather...
NBC4 Columbus
Winter starts with a big chill heading towards Columbus area
Friday: Very early rain to snow, blowing snow, falling temps, very cold, daytime high 4. Happy Winter to everyone, as this is the first evening of winter! We will see clouds increase with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. Rain showers will start to work up into the area by daybreak on Thursday with scattered morning showers as temps slowly rise back into the 40s by the afternoon.
Comments / 1