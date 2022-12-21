ROSS – Ross County sheriffs office reported that they along with firefighters to the area of 1047 Sugar Tree road last night around 7:37 pm. Accoridng to early reports a woman reported that she was operating her 2007 Nissan Murano Northbound on Sugar Tree Rd. she then stated that she heard a “pop” noise as she was navigating a corner, where she went on the left side of the roadway and into a ditch. She then stated that flames started coming out from under hood when she exited the vehicle and dialed 911. Forcing her out into the 0-degree temperatures.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO