What to include in a winter weather survival kit for your car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Extreme winter weather conditions are rare for Tennessee, but they do happen, which is why the National Weather Service (NWS) encourages individuals to have a winter survival kit for their car.

We all know winter weather conditions like snow, ice, and sleet can make traveling dangerous, but if you must travel, here’s a list of items the NWS said could help save your life if you get stranded.

Cell phone charger

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Bottled water, snacks

Full tank of gas

Flashlight with extra batteries

Flares

Bag of sand, cat litter

Blanket

Warm clothes, boots

Tow rope

Shovel, ice scraper, snow brush

Waterproof matches to help melt snow

When it comes to preparing your home for the extreme cold and winter weather, NWS and the CDC offer the following tips.

Heat and light your home safely

It is not safe to use your stove to heat your home. If the power goes out, make sure to bundle up with layers and use blankets, or an up-to-code fireplace or portable space heater. Avoid burning candles if possible, because those can lead to a house fire if left unattended. Instead use a flashlight. Never use generators, gas/charcoal grills, or camp stoves inside a home, because the fumes could be deadly.

Keep an extra water supply

Because extreme cold could lead to frozen pipes, it’s important to keep a supply of fresh water to use in the event of an emergency. If no other water is available but there is snow, then snow can be melted for water. The CDC said to bring that water to a boil for at least one minute to kill any germs.

Other supplies to have ready

Flashlight with extra batteries

Fire extinguisher

Functioning smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

Baby food formula

Extra prescription medicine

Extra food, water

Portable phone charger

First aid supplies

