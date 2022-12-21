ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

What to include in a winter weather survival kit for your car

By Caitlin Huff
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZ7Hr_0jqJ2UIi00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Extreme winter weather conditions are rare for Tennessee, but they do happen, which is why the National Weather Service (NWS) encourages individuals to have a winter survival kit for their car.

Timeline: When coldest winter is expected

We all know winter weather conditions like snow, ice, and sleet can make traveling dangerous, but if you must travel, here’s a list of items the NWS said could help save your life if you get stranded.

Winter weather checklists for prepping home, kids, car, pets & more

Car winter survival kit

  • Cell phone charger
  • First aid kit
  • Jumper cables
  • Bottled water, snacks
  • Full tank of gas
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Flares
Road crews prepare for winter weather

When it comes to preparing your home for the extreme cold and winter weather, NWS and the CDC offer the following tips.

Heat and light your home safely

It is not safe to use your stove to heat your home. If the power goes out, make sure to bundle up with layers and use blankets, or an up-to-code fireplace or portable space heater. Avoid burning candles if possible, because those can lead to a house fire if left unattended. Instead use a flashlight. Never use generators, gas/charcoal grills, or camp stoves inside a home, because the fumes could be deadly.

Keep an extra water supply

Because extreme cold could lead to frozen pipes, it’s important to keep a supply of fresh water to use in the event of an emergency. If no other water is available but there is snow, then snow can be melted for water. The CDC said to bring that water to a boil for at least one minute to kill any germs.

How to protect your pipes from freezing

Other supplies to have ready

  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Functioning smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
  • Baby food formula
  • Extra prescription medicine
  • Extra food, water
  • Portable phone charger
  • First aid supplies
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Snow & Bitter Cold Coming Thursday Evening!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for December 21st:. A wind chill warning and a winter weather advisory have been issued for all of West Tennessee. Feels like temperatures will plummet Thursday evening well below zero with wind chills between -15 & -20° Friday morning. Snow showers are likely with accumulations totals of 1/2″ to 3″ with the highest amounts north of I-40. Travel will be very difficult with icy roads and blowing snow bringing near ground blizzard like conditions along the roadways. Please limit travel to emergencies only from Thursday evening through Friday morning. The front will move through Jackson Between 4-5 PM and the snow will fall as early as 4 PM and as late as 9 PM! Be safe folks as blowing snow will continue most of the day on Friday! We will have the latest forecast details coming up here.
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

Rolling Power Outages Due to Extreme Cold

When it registers zero degrees outside and suddenly the power goes out, it can be heart stopping. The temperature can drop several degrees in a short time, even in homes with some of the best insulation. While there are those who may be prepared with propane heaters to take the chill off, many do not have the luxury. Tennessee Valley Authority and local electric companies, like Middle Tennessee Electric, are working hard to keep the power coming, but to take the strain off of the power grid, much of Friday it meant rolling power outages. They ceased late Friday afternoon.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region

(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow, and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 2:25 p.m., 294 outages have been reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 30,311 total customer outages across […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

First responder shares how to stay safe as cold descends on East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the bitter and unprecedented cold expected throughout East Tennessee heading into the weekend, you may experience some unique problems. “Here we aren’t really used to temperatures like this very often,” KFD Paramedic David Frazier said. “People are often underdressed and that could create a problem if they get stuck out.” […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Being prepared if the power goes out

With cold weather coming, planning how you will keep yourself and your house warm ahead of time if the power does go out is important to take care of before the storm hits. With cold weather coming, planning how you will keep yourself and your house warm ahead of time if the power does go out is important to take care of before the storm hits.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

WATE

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy