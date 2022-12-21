Read full article on original website
Hatrick
2d ago
It's not About the money, Connecticut eliminated qualified immunity for police, One of Only 5 States in the country! That's why you cannot get people to become cops!🤔
Connecticut police union OKs contract with pay raises, other perks
(The Center Square) – Connecticut state troopers will be the highest paid law enforcement officials in the state under a newly approved contract, which includes pay raises and other perks. The Connecticut State Police Union, which represents about 840 rank and file troopers and sergeants, said it has ratified a four-year contract negotiated with Gov. Ned Lamont's administration that includes a 2.5% pay raise, a double-digit increase in starting pay, and annual lump sum payments of 2% for senior troopers. ...
NBC Connecticut
2 Top Department of Consumer Protection Officials Are Leaving Their Roles
Both the commissioner and deputy commissioner announced they're leaving their roles at the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP). Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Commissioner Michelle Seagull is planning to step down early next year "to pursue other professional opportunities." The governor said Seagull is staying in the position over the...
orangeandbluepress.com
$750 Connecticut’s Child Tax Rebate for Eligible Households – Are You Eligible?
Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut has recently signed The child tax rebate into law. Connecticut’s new child tax rebate has finally been signed into law and authorized by the Connecticut General Assembly thanks to Governor Ned Lamont. Payment is intended to provide financial aid to Connecticut families with children.
Connecticut to increase home heating assistance by $430 per household
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents who heat their homes with deliverable fuels will be able to receive an additional $430 this winter season from the state’s energy assistance program, the governor announced Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) received a...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Electric Supply Prices Demonstrate Need to Reform Energy Market Structure
We’re living through difficult times. Inflation, war in Ukraine, supply chain shortages – the combined impact has led to higher costs across the board, from groceries to gasoline, and hit our pocketbooks hard. Unfortunately, electricity supply is not immune to such cost increases. With few local energy resources,...
Connecticut’s defense industry to see a boost from $1.7 trillion federal spending package
(WTNH) — A $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September is moving ahead in Congress. The money runs the federal government, including the military budget, which affects many of the small manufacturers in our state that supply the defense industry. Sikorsky, Electric Boat, and Pratt would all get a boost. Those defense contractors […]
CT offers an extra $430 per needy family in winter energy assistance
Advocates are still unsure the $20 million boost in federal funding will meet the state's heating needs, given high energy costs.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan
The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
Lamont extends COVID-19 state of emergency through June
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that he was extending the Public Health Emergency that has been in effect since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Lamont extends COVID-19 state of emergency through June appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
More People Are Moving Out of Connecticut Than Almost Every Other State
On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are on the move. Jobs that once required employees to go to a workplace, shifted to a mobile model and now many employees, can work from their home laptop. Others, saw the health crisis as a reason to escape urban life, in favor of the country. With so much shifting taking place, it's tough to keep up, and the future seems unclear. One thing that is clear, is people are running, screaming from the Tri-State area (NY, NJ, CT).
Lamont extends declaration enabling continued federal support for food and housing
HARTFORD, Conn. — The declaration allowing the state to continue receiving federal support for food and housing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was extended through next summer, the governor's office announced Tuesday. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said the support Connecticut receives from the federal government provides funds...
State police ratify deal to make them best-paid cops in Connecticut
The contract is intended to bolster the recruitment and retention of troopers with dramatically higher starting pay and other inducements.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Home Care Workers Finally Get A Win
It looks like light at the tunnel for some hardworking home care workers. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services approved the federal funds for bonuses and health care that were negotiated as part of a labor package in May. The approval marks the first time these more than 11,000...
branfordseven.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Connecticut using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
DoingItLocal
Applications For Operation Fuel Now Open
Applications for Operation Fuel, which provides emergency energy and utility assistance to Connecticut households facing financial challenges, are now open and available at www.operationfuel.org. Applicants can receive grants of up to $1,000 to heating customers earning up to the state median income, which is currently $66,270 for individuals and $127,443 for households of four. Applicants can visit www.operationfuel.org/gethelp/ for aid, with applications available online or in-person at a fuel bank partnering with Operation Fuel. The program’s website says that applicants should gather proof of the last four weeks of income for all household members, the name of their fuel vendors for deliverable fuel customers, or their utility bill and payment history for electric/gas/water customers.
hk-now.com
New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023
(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
NBC Connecticut
Governor Lifts Truck Ban on Route 15 to Allow Utility Trucks Through
Gov. Ned Lamont has lifted the truck ban on Route 15 in order to allow utility trucks through due to the impending storm. The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection issued an order that waives the ban specifically for utility trucks on the Merritt Parkway and Wilbur Cross Parkway, also known as Route 15.
New Britain Herald
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Gasoline Drops Another 10 Cents Per Gallon In Connecticut
Gas prices dropped 10 cents per gallon in Connecticut this past week and have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. despite high demand as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. The 10-cent drop in Connecticut followed an 18-cent drop the previous week....
