The 2022 Baylor Football season is done. This final game, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, couldn’t have been more different than the close of the 2021 season. Baylor went from playing at an indoor, NFL stadium to playing in a scene from “The Day After Tomorrow” inside their most hated rival’s stadium. In one of the coldest bowl games in history, Baylor fell to Air Force 30-15. The loss feels like the final, expected blow after a tough few weeks for the Baylor program.

2 DAYS AGO