The UK has woken up to “bitterly cold temperatures” after dropping to as low as -8C overnight, as snow and ice warnings remain in place across the country. Britons have been told to watch out for slipping on icy surfaces and untreated roads on Friday morning as the cold snap continues.Snow has also disrupted travel in Scotland and sparked a separate weather warning in northern areas. More cold weather has been forecast for the weekend, with temperatures expected to hover just above freezing on Saturday before plummeting again. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe ice warning...

15 DAYS AGO