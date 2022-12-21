Read full article on original website
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
LeBron James' shoe falls off during potential game-winning possession in Lakers' wild loss to Hornets
The end of Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets probably isn't what Dr. James Naismith envisioned when he invented the modern game of basketball. The final minute of the Lakers' 134-130 loss was marked by goaltending calls, turnovers and one unbelievable moment involving LeBron James.
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: 'I'm fine in the West'
For being one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies surely do not lack confidence. Led by 23-year-old Ja Morant, the upstart Grizzlies have gone from a promising young team two years ago to a bona fide title contender, entering Wednesday night tied with the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference.
Cameron's 18 lead Abilene Christian past Howard Payne 113-52
ABILENE, Texas (AP) Tobias Cameron's 18 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Howard Payne 113-52 on Wednesday night. Cameron added seven rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (8-5). Cameron Steele added 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 5 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Airion Simmons shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Source: X-rays confirm Kings center Domantas Sabonis sustained injury in loss to Wizards
The Kings are evaluating medical opinions and treatment options after two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis was injured Friday vs. the Wizards.
Lions steamrolled 37-23 by lowly Panthers, see playoff hopes flicker
Detroit Lions were destroyed by Carolina Panthers, allowing 320 yards rushing and suffering a blow to their playoff hopes in 37-23 loss
Sources: Kings' Domantas Sabonis needs further tests on hand
The Kings' Domantas Sabonis needs further testing for a right hand injury that will determine how much time, if any, he'll miss, sources told ESPN.
Jets' Corey Davis: Hindered by poor QB play
Davis caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Davis finished second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (nine), but Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler combined to throw for only 182 yards, so none of New York's pass catchers found much success. The veteran wide receiver has shown chemistry with the latter Wilson at times, but with the second-year quarterback regressing, New York's passing game is in shambles. Davis will have limited fantasy appeal against a stingy Seattle secondary in Week 17 unless the Jets get quarterback Mike White (ribs) back.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Earns two points Friday
Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, blocked five shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues. Pietrangelo is up to five points (three on the power play) in four games since returning from a personal absence. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to lead the charge from the blue line with Shea Theodore (leg) sidelined. Pietrangelo has four goals, 26 points (10 on the power play), 61 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 27 contests this season.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes for 29 with 11 assists
Jokic recorded 29 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Jokic opened the game with 10 points in the first quarter on 5-of-7 shooting from the field while also dishing out four assists to help Denver get out to an early lead. He knocked down just two more shots for eight points between the second and third quarters before pouring in 11 on 5-of-6 shooting in the fourth. The reigning MVP also dished out 11 assists in the contest and has posted at least 10 assists in three straight.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win
Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Closing in on 50 points
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings. Kucherov helped Brayden Point open the scoring just 1:29 into this one, but Detroit scored five of the next seven goals before Kucherov pulled the Lightning within one with 3:47 left in the third. While that's as close as Tampa Bay would get, Kucherov managed to add to what has been yet another spectacular campaign. His 49 points through 32 games are the fourth-most in the league.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win
Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
Bills' Ed Oliver: Might miss Saturday's game
Oliver (calf) is listed as questionable to play Saturday against Chicago. Oliver appeared with a calf injury on Wednesday's injury report that limited him during that day's practice. It now appears this issue has gotten worse, as he did not participate in Thursday's preparatory sessions and could be in line to miss his first game since Week 5. With fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also listed as questionable after logging three limited sessions Week 16, the Bills could turn to DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle to take on bigger roles against Chicago's run-heavy offense.
Jets' Quincy Williams: Ten tackles against former team
Williams had 10 tackles (six solo) -- including one tackle for loss -- in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Williams posted his second double-digit tackle total of the season. He needs 24 tackles over the Jets' last two games to tie last season's career high of 110, so the former third-round draft pick of the Jaguars appears likely to fall just shy of that total.
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Close to practicing
Palat (groin) has been skating and is close to returning to practice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Palat has been out since Oct. 24 and underwent surgery Nov. 8. Palat had three goals in six games before the injury. This is his first season with the Devils after a 10-year career with the Lightning. He should return to a top-six role upon his return.
