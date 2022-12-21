ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Mom, denied ethnicity and gender class course materials, will appeal judge's FOIA ruling

(The Center Square) – Carol Beth Litkouhi isn’t done. Unhappy with the board of the Rochester Community Schools in Michigan, she won election to a six-year seat with them in November. On Monday, she told The Center Square last week’s ruling by an Oakland County Circuit Court judge denying her Freedom of Information Act request for the district’s ethnicity and gender class course materials will be appealed. “I thought my...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Center Square

North Carolina state Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Right to Farm Act

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging amendments to the state’s Right to Farm Act that are designed to protect hog farmers from nuisance lawsuits. Justice Phil Berger, Jr. signed orders last week that denied discretionary review and dismissed a case brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, N.C. Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance in 2019 against amendments to the farm act. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Ethics board dismisses complaint against Noem over use of state aircraft

A South Dakota ethics board dismissed a complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Tuesday over her use of a state airplane to attend political events, according to The Associated Press. The Government Accountability Board, a panel of retired judges that investigates allegations of misconduct against state officials, unanimously voted to dismiss the ethics complaint…
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Action News Jax

Jan. 6 report sidesteps federal intelligence failures before deadly Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — While detailing multiple warnings of violence collected by U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials about protests planned for Jan. 6, the House select committee’s report largely avoids the issue of how federal agencies handled the information or why they failed to share the full extent of the threats with U.S. Capitol Police officers tasked with protecting Congress from the violent mob that stormed the Capitol building.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. The Democrat-led Senate passed the measure in what is scheduled to be the last voting session of the year, sending the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. In an emailed statement, Murphy spokesperon Tyler Jones said the governor would “swiftly” sign the bill. “Since day one of his administration, Governor Murphy has been vocal about his support for stronger gun safety laws in the state of New Jersey,” Jones said. Republicans opposed the measure, raising questions about its constitutionality, and gun rights advocates predicted it wouldn’t pass constitutional muster.
NEW JERSEY STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Arizona Republican loses lawsuit over attorney general race

PHOENIX — (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The ruling on Friday by...
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

2 suspects in murder for hire case charged with wire fraud

Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
DANVILLE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy