Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...
Vox
America’s Trumpiest court doesn’t care if your right to a fair trial was violated
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Federal law explicitly authorizes federal...
U.S. judge penalizes 3M, bars it from shifting liability in earplug litigation
Dec 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday barred 3M Co (MMM.N) from trying to avoid liability for injuries current and former U.S. military members sustained from its allegedly defective earplugs by shifting blame to a subsidiary.
Mom, denied ethnicity and gender class course materials, will appeal judge's FOIA ruling
(The Center Square) – Carol Beth Litkouhi isn’t done. Unhappy with the board of the Rochester Community Schools in Michigan, she won election to a six-year seat with them in November. On Monday, she told The Center Square last week’s ruling by an Oakland County Circuit Court judge denying her Freedom of Information Act request for the district’s ethnicity and gender class course materials will be appealed. “I thought my...
Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students
An Idaho professor is accusing a TikTok user of defamation after a video was posted that accused the professor of killing four college students last month.
North Carolina state Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Right to Farm Act
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging amendments to the state’s Right to Farm Act that are designed to protect hog farmers from nuisance lawsuits. Justice Phil Berger, Jr. signed orders last week that denied discretionary review and dismissed a case brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, N.C. Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance in 2019 against amendments to the farm act. ...
Arizona Republican Lake presses stolen election claims in court
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Republican Kari Lake, who lost her bid last month to become Arizona’s governor, were in court Wednesday arguing that the election was invalid and should be overturned.
Ethics board dismisses complaint against Noem over use of state aircraft
A South Dakota ethics board dismissed a complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Tuesday over her use of a state airplane to attend political events, according to The Associated Press. The Government Accountability Board, a panel of retired judges that investigates allegations of misconduct against state officials, unanimously voted to dismiss the ethics complaint…
House passes bill that would reform presidential audit process
The House passed legislation Thursday that would reform the Internal Revenue Service's presidential audit process just days after Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released a report showing the program did not work properly in relation to former President Donald Trump's taxes.
Georgia Supreme Court sends lawsuit over 2020 election back to appeals court
ATLANTA — A case seeking a review of absentee ballots from Fulton County's 2020 election is being sent back to the court of appeals thanks to a new order from the state Supreme Court. The case surrounds a lawsuit filed in December 2020, which asked that 147,000 absentee ballots...
Appeals court sides with sheriffs, counties in tossing detainee death lawsuit
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The state's Court of Appeals has sided with Colorado's counties and multiple sheriffs in finding Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader cannot be sued for the suicide death of a jail detainee. Unlike other wrongful death lawsuits and claims against government officials, which have a two-year...
Jan. 6 report sidesteps federal intelligence failures before deadly Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — While detailing multiple warnings of violence collected by U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials about protests planned for Jan. 6, the House select committee’s report largely avoids the issue of how federal agencies handled the information or why they failed to share the full extent of the threats with U.S. Capitol Police officers tasked with protecting Congress from the violent mob that stormed the Capitol building.
City of Buffalo sues gun manufacturers, calling them a threat to public health in lawsuit
The city of Buffalo, New York, filed a lawsuit against several gun manufacturers and distributors Tuesday, alleging they fueled violence in the city by making or providing "thousands of firearms recovered in crimes committed in the City of Buffalo and New York State."
Newspaper: Georgia congressman may have illegally voted
A Georgia congressman voted three times in a county where he no longer lives, possibly violating state law
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. The Democrat-led Senate passed the measure in what is scheduled to be the last voting session of the year, sending the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. In an emailed statement, Murphy spokesperon Tyler Jones said the governor would “swiftly” sign the bill. “Since day one of his administration, Governor Murphy has been vocal about his support for stronger gun safety laws in the state of New Jersey,” Jones said. Republicans opposed the measure, raising questions about its constitutionality, and gun rights advocates predicted it wouldn’t pass constitutional muster.
Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit
A federal judge in Atlanta sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit. The DeKalb County complex has been a haven for violence and crime like many persistently dangerous apartments identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Dangerous Dwellings investigative series.
KOKI FOX 23
Arizona Republican loses lawsuit over attorney general race
PHOENIX — (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The ruling on Friday by...
NBC Miami
Congress' Lame Duck Session Leaves ‘Unfinished Business' on Issues That Address Americans' Everyday Financial Needs
A year-end push to get legislation through during the lame duck session of Congress has omitted some key proposals that would help provide for Americans' everyday needs. Here's what didn't make the cut and how lawmakers could address that "unfinished business" in 2023. Washington lawmakers are rushing to get as...
2 suspects in murder for hire case charged with wire fraud
Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
Washington Supreme Court accepts 'offensive' brief over attorney general's objection
(The Center Square) — The Washington Supreme Court has rebuffed Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s request that it refuse to accept an amicus brief Ferguson deemed “offensive.”. The brief in question was submitted by Building Industry Association of Washington and Washington Retail Association in an appeal of the...
