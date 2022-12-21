Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider 8x8 (EGHT)
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
NASDAQ
Fast-paced Momentum Stock DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
NASDAQ
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
NASDAQ
Why ATN International Stock Was Leaping Higher This Week
Niche telecom company ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) attracted much interest this week. As a result, its share price was up by nearly 16% week to date as of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A hefty dividend raise was the action that shined the spotlight on the stock.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
NASDAQ
2 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Keep Tumbling
Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing juggernaut Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have crashed more than 50% since peaking in late 2021. Amazon's market capitalization has tumbled below $1 trillion, and while revenue continues to grow, profit and free cash flow have fallen off a cliff. For the trailing-12-month period, even the most optimistic measure of free cash flow that Amazon reports was a loss of $19.7 billion.
NASDAQ
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Stock?
Investors in Newtek Business Services Corp. NEWT need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Microsoft Stock vs. Apple Stock
After a challenging year in 2022, stock market investors are interested in adding shares of excellent companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) at lower prices. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 22, 2022. 10 stocks we...
NASDAQ
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
The benchmark S&P 500 stock market index is currently trading in bear territory with a year-to-date loss of 20%. Bear markets can be unnerving, and while it feels like things aren't improving in the near term, we might be closer to the end than you think. That's because the average...
NASDAQ
Matrix Service (MTRX) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood wasn't buying a lot of stocks earlier this month, but she's been picking up the pace lately. The co-founder, CEO, and principal stock picker of Ark Invest publishes her daily transactions. We know what Ark Invest bought -- and what it sold -- on Thursday. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX),...
NASDAQ
Want the Gift that Keeps on Giving? Buy These 5 Stocks in 2023
Dividend-paying stocks are the gift that keeps on giving. These companies give their investors steady dividend income that they can use to buy more stocks or pay their bills. However, some dividend stocks are extra generous. They give their investors more money almost every quarter. Five companies that have a...
NASDAQ
Did Micron Earnings Tank AMD and Nvidia Stock?
Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and its recent earnings report, which may have brought some bearish sentiments to chip stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Nine Energy Service (NINE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 37.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.94 in the previous session. Nine Energy Service has gained 1107% since the start of the year compared to the 29.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the -35.6% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
NASDAQ
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:. LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a Trending Stock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +8.1% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Why Blucora Stock Surged 10.6% Higher This Week
Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.
