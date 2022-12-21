Have you been paying attention to shares of Nine Energy Service (NINE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 37.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.94 in the previous session. Nine Energy Service has gained 1107% since the start of the year compared to the 29.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the -35.6% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry.

2 DAYS AGO