Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to assault in October 2021

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Jason E. Talley of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on October 25, 2021, Talley hit an adult female victim in the face with a BB gun while inside a vehicle in the Town of Eden. He then drove the victim to a home in the Village of Falconer where he forced her inside.

Officers from the Town of Ellicott Police Department later located them inside the home and the victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for cuts and bruises to her face. The BB gun was found hidden in the ceiling of the home.

A judge found Talley guilty of second-degree assault in October. A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and remains in effect until December 2036.