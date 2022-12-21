ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to assault in October 2021

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIWl9_0jqJ1ka500

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Jason E. Talley of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on October 25, 2021, Talley hit an adult female victim in the face with a BB gun while inside a vehicle in the Town of Eden. He then drove the victim to a home in the Village of Falconer where he forced her inside.

Officers from the Town of Ellicott Police Department later located them inside the home and the victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for cuts and bruises to her face. The BB gun was found hidden in the ceiling of the home.

A judge found Talley guilty of second-degree assault in October. A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and remains in effect until December 2036.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun

BUFFALO, NY – A man who hit a woman with a bb gun has been sentenced to prison. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced this morning that 44-year-old Jason E. Talley of Buffalo has been sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. The defendant was sentenced as a second violent felony offender today. On October 25, 2021, the defendant fired a BB gun into the face of an adult female victim in the early morning hours. As the defendant was inside the victim’s vehicle when the crime The post Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned for violating probation, possession of explosive devices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 60-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Monday before the State Supreme Court on a violation of probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Dec. 13, probation officers say they were conducting a routine visit of Michael Meyers’ home on Hywood Drive where, allegedly, officers found eight homemade tubular improvised […]
HAMBURG, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Drug Case

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 33-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with alleged drug trafficking in the Jamestown area. The U.S. Attorney Office says Justin Brooks entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. Brooks was arrested following an alleged burglary and assault at his Bush Street...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Chautauqua County residence search turns up gun, drugs, money

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another early morning raid saw another arrest in Chautauqua County on Dec. 22. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with the Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department executed the search warrant at 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a Lake Avenue residence in the Village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT made […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Teen Allegedly Busted During Jamestown Narcotics Investigation

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A teenager was allegedly busted with cocaine, meth cannabis and over $4,500 dollars in crash following a drug raid in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Inside the residence, a 17-year-old was arrested.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo man charged for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, killing her

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who stabbed and killed his girlfriend Monday night has been arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter. Yesterday morning, Otis L. Johnson, Jr., 45, of Buffalo, was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio on one count of manslaughter in the first degree (a Class “B” violent felony). A fight between the defendant and his girlfriend occurred on Monday, December, at approximately 10:42 p.m. Johnson is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the leg during a fight. As a result of the injury, the victim, 56, died in her apartment located The post Buffalo man charged for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, killing her appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Probe into illegal drugs in Jamestown leads to 17-year-old male's arrest

A 17-year-old male is facing drug possession charges after a narcotics investigation in the city of Jamestown on Wednesday. Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street around 1:30 pm. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and located the juvenile inside. Investigators located a quantity of 13.9 grams of crack cocaine, 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, 648.9 grams of cannabis, scales, and $4,821 in cash. The 17-year-old was transported to the Jamestown Police Department Juvenile Bureau. He will be facing two counts each of 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, plus one count each of criminal possession of cannabis 4th and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd through Chautauqua County Youth Part Court at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, Ellicott Town Police, Jamestown Police, Dunkirk Police, Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units, along with Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Woman Gets Five Years in Prison for Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises

A Jamestown woman will be serving five years in federal prison for maintaining a drug-involved premises. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced the sentence for 24-year-old Loegan Morrison-Samples, who pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2020. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Morrison-Samples' home at 12 Partridge Street in the city on April 27, 2019. Investigators recovered methamphetamine, small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, a Remington 870 shotgun, a stun gun, and drug paraphernalia. Morrison-Samples sold meth for boyfriend and co-defendant Jacob Komenda and maintained the premises for drug trafficking. In September 2019, investigators executed a second search warrant at a new residence in Jamestown that Morrison-Samples shared with Komenda, seizing $3,182 in cash, methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia. Komenda was previously convicted in August 2020 and is awaiting sentencing. The DEA and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were also involved with the investigation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy