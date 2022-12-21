Read full article on original website
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Numerous crashes reported on I-75 in Saginaw, Bay counties
Police are on the scene of several traffic crashes in Saginaw and Bay counties. About 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a semi tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 75 north of the 149 mile marker in Saginaw County struck the median and rolled over. The driver suffered injuries. In the hours...
MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced maintenance repairs will begin on the Lafayette Street Bridge beginning Jan. 3. It’s estimated to cost $700,000.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families. From left, Chuck Hill, an Involved Dad fatherhood coordinator, Johnell Allen-Bey, Genesee County ambassador, and Steven Adams-Bey, an Oakland County engagement specialist with Nation Outside, looks over letters from inmates to be given to their family members during a Christmas present giveaway at the Genesee County Sheriff's office in Flint on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Genesee County ambassadors gave presents to over 300 children whose family members are incarcerated in Genesee County Jail.Get Photo.
Heavy snowfall causes dangerous conditions on roads
More updates are coming from Ingham County as the area deals with the winter storm.
Clinton County neighborhoods brace for what could be historic snowstorm
There's a big snowstorm headed toward Michigan, but thankfully city leaders for St. Johns and DeWitt said they are prepared.
State trooper treated for minor injuries after car crashes into parked police cruiser on NB I-75 in Saginaw; Freeway closed until further notice
A Michigan State Police trooper received treatment for minor injuries after a driver struck a parked patrol car on I-75 near Saginaw Friday evening.
Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold. “We run soup kitchens, we run a warming center during the winter, and...
Take a look at snowy scenes in Flint during first winter storm of the season
FLINT, MI - The Flint-area is experiencing the first major snow storm of the winter season Friday, Dec. 23. Overall totals for most of mid-Michigan will be in the 3-6 inch range. Wind gusts are expected to be north of 50 miles per hour. A winter storm and blizzard warnings...
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
Genesee Co. Sheriff pulls over drivers, gives gifts instead of tickets
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Liberty Bridge in Bay City Open for Traffic
Bay City’s Liberty Bridge officially reopened Thursday afternoon after being closed for 10 months. After an opening ceremony, dozens of vehicles participated in the first drive across the newly paved deck surface, with proceeds going to charity. “It’s been a long, hard struggle to get everything in place and...
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
Representatives available to help Flint residents apply for water bill assistance
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint residents who are in need of assistance in applying for the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP) in person next week will have to do so on Wednesday, Dec. 28. WRAP representatives are normally at Flint City Hall every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
