Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 5:29 p.m. EST
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A battering winter storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States. It left millions more to worry on Saturday about the prospect of further outages and crippled p emergency response efforts and an airport in snow-blown New York state. Across the country, officials have attributed at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. They include two people who died in their homes outside Buffalo, New York, when emergency crews couldn’t reach them amid historic blizzard conditions. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday almost every Buffalo fire truck was stranded in the snow.
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...
Mexico wants an American extradited to face trial over Shanquella Robinson's death. Here's how it would work.
Shanquella Robinson traveled to Mexico with six friends and never returned. Insider explains how US citizens can be extradited to face trial.
South Florida Christmas Day forecast: Cold and dreary
MIAMI -- South Florida residents will wake up Christmas Day to one of the coldest Dec. 25 days in recent memory.The chilly weather resulted from a powerful cold front that pushed through South Florida late Friday. The front will remain stalled to the south over the weekend, which not only keeps the cold northwest wind in place, but will also allow clouds and even a few showers to stream through the area from west to east. "As we rarely get the chance to wear boots and sweaters in South Florida but this will be our chance," CBS 4 meteorologist Cindy...
Twitter Files author Taibbi slams Dem congressman after accusation of 'gaslighting' Americans
Twitter Files author Matt Taibbi is responding to Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who accused him of "gaslighting" Americans with the revelations into Twitter's previous conduct.
Multiple deaths, 700K without power, travel headaches as Winter Storm Elliott unleashes Christmas chaos
At least 17 people were killed, more than 700,000 homes had no power and thousands of airline passengers were stranded across the country Saturday as a powerful winter storm created the nightmare before Christmas. Record-breaking cold gripped the US along with white-out conditions in some areas and ferocious winds in others — while a “bomb cyclone” hit portions of the nation. A “bomb cyclone” is created when the atmospheric pressure drops quickly in a strong storm. Pittsburgh, Charleston, S.C., and Washington, DC, were all expected to hit record lows for Christmas Eve. Fargo, ND., was forecast to be the coldest spot in the country...
KHQ Right Now
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
Comments / 0