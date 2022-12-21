ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Robert Kraft gives viral Patriots fan VIP treatment at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft welcomed home a fan who went viral during their game last week. After the Patriots’ crushing 30-24 loss to the Raiders last week, a lone New England fan was berated by a Vegas fan for daring to cheer on the Patriots in her stadium. Jerry Edmond, the Patriots fan in question, flew to Las Vegas to see the game, his first NFL game ever. The entire time he was being jeered as he stood calmly and didn’t respond to the woman insulting him. The Patriots owner Robert Kraft caught wind of the incident and personally invited Edmond to Saturday’s game against the Bengals. They gifted him pregame passes and a personalized jersey. Edmond also got to watch New England’s 22-18 loss to the Bengals from Kraft’s private box. Kraft took the gesture further by meeting Edmonds in person and inviting him to watch the game from his personal suite. Kraft commended him for his behavior during their exchange, saying that he represents the Patriots. “What you did was so classy,” Kraft said. “You represent what our whole franchise is about.”
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He and the Jets were booed off the field... The post Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Could Jets move on from Zach Wilson this offseason?

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Jets can be expected to move on from the former No. 2 overall pick this offseason (video link). That would represent a disastrous end to his tenure in the Big Apple given his draft stock, but not much of a surprise considering his struggles in 2022 in particular. Wilson made his second consecutive start on Thursday, a game in which he totaled 92 scoreless passing yards on 9-of-18 passing with an interception.
NEW YORK STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill may not be done for season

Ryan Tannehill‘s season may not be over after all. The Titans quarterback underwent surgery on his ankle this week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While the QB is a “long shot” to play again this year, the veteran is doing everything in his power to return to the field. However, a league source told Schefter that Tannehill isn’t expected to appear again during the regular season (Twitter link).
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals could give Kliff Kingsbury one more year despite deteriorating relationship with Kyler Murray?

The Cardinals are about to miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under Kliff Kingsbury, leading to natural questions about the head coach’s future in Arizona. Multiple team sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss that they could see a path where owner Michael Bidwill will give his head coach another year at the helm, “due in part to injuries ravaging the roster and a personnel department in flux.”
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles to start Gardner Minshew in Week 16

Jalen Hurts ' shoulder injury will lead to the MVP candidate missing at least one game. Nick Sirianni said Thursday the plan is for the Eagles to start backup Gardner Minshew against the Cowboys. The former Jaguars starter whom the Eagles acquired via trade last year, Minshew has made two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars fear Achilles tear for DL Dawuane Smoot

A Jaguars defensive line regular for the past six seasons, Dawuane Smoot may not have the chance to finish out what has become an intriguing year for the team. The Jags fear the rotational pass rusher suffered a torn Achilles during their win over the Jets on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports (on Twitter). Smoot, 27, is months away from free agency.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Titans place OL Dillon Radunz on IR

The Titans are bracing for bad news surrounding their starting QB, but the team had some other injuries to deal with Wednesday. Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com (via Twitter) reports that Tennessee has placed offensive lineman Dillon Radunz on injured reserve. Radunz suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, according to Paul...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens waive veteran LB Josh Bynes

Bynes was introduced to the NFL as an undrafted free agent in Baltimore back in 2011. In his second season with the team, Bynes was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad following an injury to Ray Lewis but remained a backup behind starters Dannell Ellerbe and Jameel McClain. An eventual injury to McClain would grant Bynes his first career starts near the end of the regular season. Bynes would go on to make the final tackle of the Ravens’ Super XLVII victory.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

