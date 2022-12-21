Read full article on original website
Barbara J Williamson
2d ago
We are All responsible for OUR decisions, good OR bad and must live with them. For Me, it's hard to "Judge" or "Accuse" without knowing the whole situation. So for now I am praying for the Mother, the baby left in the car, and mostly for the missing baby , that he be found safe and sound.😢 God I pray for all. Please turn this tragedy into another of your Miracles......AMEN🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Ted.Jones0603
3d ago
You left your babies in your car to run inside a restaurant with a drive through? Wtf lady
Reply(6)
‘It keeps me going’: Officers respond after missing Ohio infant found safe
"He was in good shape," El said. "He was awake, eyes were open. He was in a onesie. He looked to be in good shape. A little cold, but we were able to pick him up and warm him up and get some medics out to check him out. Overall, he appeared to be in good shape, and we were happy to find him."
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
actionnews5.com
2nd child found safe after twins’ kidnapping in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The second child in a pair of 5-month-old twins who were kidnapped in Ohio was found safe in Indiana, police say. WOIO reports 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found safe in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thursday evening, according to Columbus police. Kason was found Dec. 22 near a...
Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping Ohio twin infants; missing child found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of stealing a vehicle containing twin infants in Ohio was taken into custody in Indianapolis on Thursday, authorities said. Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. EST, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference on Thursday, WHIO-TV reported. Two counts of kidnapping had been filed against her on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to the television station.
WLWT 5
Police: 4 dead, multiple injured in 46 car pileup on Ohio interstate
The severe winter storm is causing major traffic issues across Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine says four Ohioans have died so far from weather-related crashes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect had legal history
Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert.
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
texasbreaking.com
Ohio Twin Babies Abducted: One Found, One Remains Missing
The 24-year-old homeless Nalah Tamiko Jackson kidnapped the twin infants Kyair and Kason Thomass on Monday while their mother was purchasing food in Columbus. Jackson is being asked to safely deliver Kason after Kyair was found earlier on Tuesday at the Dayton airport. Kyair was Found. Around 1:35 a.m., a...
Man wanted in Ohio for parole violations on firearms related conviction arrested in Homestead
A man wanted in Ohio for parole violations on a firearms related conviction was arrested in Homestead. According to a news release, detectives at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office found that the suspect, Derrick Davis, was staying at a hotel at the Waterfront in West Homestead. Detectives conducted surveillance...
Ohio AMBER Alert: Why law enforcement delayed issuing statewide warning for missing infants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — BREAKING UPDATE: Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping two 5-month-old, has been arrested and Kason Thomas was found safe shortly after Jackson's arrest. Previous story below:. An AMBER Alert remains in place for a 5-month-old boy who went missing Monday evening. Kason and Kyair Thomas...
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
newsnationnow.com
Missing Ohio twin update: New photos of suspect, vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — New photos of Nalah Jackson and the 2010, four-door, black Honda Accord she allegedly stole were posted by the Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday. According to the Amber Alert update, Jackson was captured on surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights where...
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Ohio: Life Sentence for Man Involved in Horrific Family Massacre of 8
On Monday, Dec. 19, a man was given a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole for his involvement in the murder of eight people from an Ohio family in 2016, as stated in an article published by NBC4 on December 18, 2022. The killings were described as “cruel.”
Ohio Man Facing Federal Charges for Starting 20+ Forest Fires To Keep Firefighters Busy
When police arrested an Ohio man for setting over 20 forest fires, they didn’t expect the culprit to be a volunteer fire department administrator. James Bartels, 50, faces a slew of federal charges after he allegedly started more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest. The strangest part was Bartels’ motive, which he claimed was to “give the boys something to do” and “to distract himself from depression.”
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
fox32chicago.com
Officials from agencies across Chicagoland urge drivers to use caution or just stay home
CHICAGO - Agencies like the Illinois and Indiana State Police along with Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation say it's just not worth the risk to drive in this weather. Parts of northern Indiana are under a blizzard warning through Saturday morning and the state police there are strongly urging...
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies from cold exposure after being found in snow outside Michigan assisted living home
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died after she was found in the snow outside of her Michigan assisted living community home Friday morning. A snow plow driver in the parking lot saw the 82-year-old woman curled up outside Timber Ridge Village in Bath Township around 7:10 a.m. Caregivers were notified, and the woman was brought inside.
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
NBC4 Columbus
911 call: Ohio mother asks 'who would steal my babies'
A mother distraught at the kidnapping of her children asked what kind of person would do such a thing in a 911 call released from the incident that sparked an Amber Alert. 911 call: Ohio mother asks ‘who would steal my babies’. A mother distraught at the kidnapping of...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Richland Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., at the Walmart on Market Place. When officers arrived, they found one person dead, according to a media release. MBI...
