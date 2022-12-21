Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

Read full article on original website
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WATCH: Across Wyoming People Toss Boiling Water Into Freezing Air
It was the perfect time to do it. Temperatures drop to -20 and in some places below. So let's boil a cup of water and step outside. I watched a friend of mine do it then I saw that Facebook was suddenly flooding with others who all had the same idea.
Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout
One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica.
I-25, I-90 reopen Thursday morning, but widespread closures persist on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While stretches of Interstates 25 and 90 were closed for much of the day Wednesday amid winter conditions, both are open to all traffic across Wyoming as of 8:58 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80, on the other hand, continues to face...
Meteorologist: ‘Latest Cold Snap Not Considered Abnormal’
The frigid temperatures that have made being outside almost unbearable in Sheridan the last few days are not as uncommon as one would think for this time of year. Meteorologist Shawn Palmquist with the National Weather Service in Billings said although it’s been 14 years, it isn’t that out of the ordinary to be this cold in December.
Temperature in Wyoming drops 40 degrees in a half hour as wind chills freeze US, break records
Temperatures in parts of Wyoming and Colorado saw record-breaking drops in less than an hour as an Arctic chill grips large swathes of the U.S. ahead of Christmas.
It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped
When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Wyoming residents bracing for temps as extreme as -35
EVANSTON, Wyo. — There’s a certain badge of honor when you live or work in Evanston, Wyoming in the winter. “The cold doesn’t bug me,” Jared Briggs said with a laugh. “I don’t know how people in St. George do it, honestly. That’s way hot. It’s too hot.”
Casper residents faced power outages, road closures during brutal arctic blast overnight
CASPER, Wyo. — Thousands were left without power in the Casper area late Wednesday night as temperatures plunged well below zero. More than 4,500 customers in Casper and Mills were without power around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Tweets from Rocky Mountain Power. Most power was restored by 2:20 early Thursday morning.
Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills
Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses
Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
Multiple hazard warnings in effect as life-threatening Arctic cold front bears down on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It might be around 39 degrees in Cheyenne now, but the temperature is expected to quickly plummet into subzero territory today as dangerously cold air moves through Wyoming. “Latest surface observations indicate the leading edge of the brutally cold arctic airmass from just south of Alliance,...
Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. “It takes a little bit longer,” said Paul Davies of...
-60° wind chills to continue: What to expect in hours to come in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:. Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere. Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to...
Dangerous cold remains in Campbell County; wind chill to reach -54
GILLETTE, Wyo. — From -24 this morning at 6:53 a.m., Gillette is likely to see the high reach -15 as dangerously cold air remains over the Plains. Wind chill this morning was -46. National Weather Service records show overnight wind chills between -50 and -58 in Gillette and Wright. Despite warming to -15, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says wind chills of -54 remain possible today as winds come from the northwest at 14 to 23 mph with gusts to 36 mph.
With One EMT Killed and Another Critical, Wyoming Responds With ‘Broken Hearts’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rawlins Police Department Officer Amber Yardley is thankful she didn’t get the call all first responders dread – one of their own is hurt or killed. Yardley wasn’t on duty early morning Wednesday when a semitrailer plowed into an...
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
With 100% chance for snow Wednesday, City of Casper warns streets will be slick, bitter cold hampers de-icer’s effect
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow showers are expected to occur mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. After a high near 27 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet in Casper as an Arctic cold front moves in. The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees in Casper, according to the NWS in Riverton. On Thursday, the high is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, with an overnight low of minus 19 degrees forecast.
