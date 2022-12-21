ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

voiceofalexandria.com

Despite the recent cold in Minnesota, relief is coming our way

(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023. The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest. We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
JAMESTOWN, ND
kscj.com

NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER

YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

Major Winter Storm Update

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
WISCONSIN STATE
KEYC

WEATHER ALERT: Conditions will slowly improve Saturday

Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday, but it could take hours or even a day or two to clear drifts and get all of the roads and highways back open. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely throughout the day, so there will still be areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. It is still dangerously cold, too. The wind chill will remain in the -20° to -30° range throughout the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday

Do not travel! A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for much of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. 40 to 50 mph wind gusts combined with the 6 to 12 inches of fluffy, light snow that has fallen over the past week will create whiteout blizzard conditions through Saturday morning. Travel will be impossible, especially in rural areas. Visibility and travel conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the night, with the strongest wind and worst travel conditions likely late tonight through Friday into Friday night. In addition to the blizzard, we will also be dealing with an extremely dangerous -35° to -45° wind chill. If you must travel, have a cell phone and charger, extra clothing, and a full tank of gas. If you do get stranded, do not leave your vehicle. Travel conditions will slowly improve on Saturday; however, there will be a lot of drifts. It could take a day or two to clear roads and get things back to normal. This is a long duration, life-threatening winter weather event. Please take it seriously. Don’t travel if you don’t have to, and stay tuned for updates. The KEYC Weather Team will be working through the holiday weekend, keeping you up to date on this dangerous winter storm.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For those traveling this holiday week, the weather is throwing a one-two punch. There are the leftovers from last week’s storm and the snow and wind from this week’s. “As the storm progresses we’re going to be seeing more blowing snow. It’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
boreal.org

A ‘ground blizzard’ is ahead for Minnesota — here’s what that means

Despite snowfall not being in our immediate forecast, blizzard conditions can be expected throughout Minnesota. As of Thursday night, many highways in southwest Minnesota were closed because of blowing snow leading to low visibility. The snow that did fall earlier in the week was light and fluffy. Now, with high wind speeds expected, “ground blizzard” conditions can be expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
