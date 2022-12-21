Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
pahomepage.com
London Montgomery signs with Penn State
Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation. Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. ‘Shoe...
abc27.com
A historic Cumberland County bank is available as an event venue
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening. Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022,...
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
State College
Centre County Still at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Although statewide cases saw an uptick, Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 14th consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has...
Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units
Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
therecord-online.com
And the winner is: Leo’s
LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
As artic temps hit the region, these local fire halls, churches are open for warming stations
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The combination of the freezing air and high-speed winds is creating outages all across the region. First Energy is reporting almost 900 affected homes in Clearfield County, but there’s hope for those left in the cold. Clearfield Borough’s Mayor Mason Strouse said he knew he had to do something to help […]
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
State College
Beverly A Foust (Truckenmiller)
Name of Deceased Beverly A Foust (Truckenmiller) Beverly A Foust, 85, of Centre Hall, lost the hard fought battle against cancer and was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born on July 12, 1937, at her family home in Hublersburg, she was the daughter of Melvin E. and Ruth M. (Heckman) Truckenmiller. At the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall, on December 22, 1979, she married Harold M. “Sonny” Foust, who preceded her in death on July 13, 2001.
Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough
UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
'An experience!' - Folks deal with stormy morning in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Just days before Christmas, parts of our area looked like a winter wonderland for a while. Snow started in Lewisburg around 9 a.m. and was steady for the next few hours. Jason Miller shovels for businesses in the area. He had a busy morning. "I came...
abc23.com
10th Ave Fatal Accident Update
The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania
A popular grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Last week, the major grocery store chain Giant Co. opened its newest Pennsylvania location on Benner Pike in Bellefonte.
aajhslivewire.com
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
WJAC TV
Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up
(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...
Centre County United Way launches online silent auction
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County United Way is making one final push for its 2022 fundraising campaign with an online silent auction. Titled “Snowed Out,” the auction was originally a part of their Taste of the Town fundraiser which was cancelled due to the weather. The auction launched on December 22. The […]
Scranton Prep’s London Montgomery officially signs with Penn State football
At the start of the early signing period, London Montgomery of Scranton Prep was one of 22 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to join the Penn State football program. A standout running back, Montgomery missed his senior season due to injury but rushed for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns with the Cavaliers in […]
