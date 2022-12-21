Read full article on original website
Tinker
2d ago
Lived and raised a family in Tosa for 27 yrs. Watched it go down the tubes the last 5 and am so relieved to be gone. School fights and culture, crime, taxes, disrespectful government, community planning and wasting the county grounds all contribute to a sad decline.
FFG22
3d ago
What's funny is the more liberal Wauwatosa votes the more horrible the city becomes.
captimes.com
Robin Vos aims for ‘reset button’ with Tony Evers in Wisconsin budget
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has one proposal for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as they prepare to negotiate the state's 2023-25 budget: Don't waste our time, and we won't waste yours. The Rochester Republican — who has led the state Assembly for a decade — said he’s opting to “hit...
Walker appointee Fred Prehn resigns from Wisconsin DNR board
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A member of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s policy board appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker who refused to step down even after his term ended nearly two years ago said Friday that he was resigning. Fred Prehn, who won a lawsuit...
CBS 58
Speaker Vos wants to use surplus to incentivize local governments to innovate, address waning workforce
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is willing to invest more money into local governments next legislative session, but there's a catch. Vos floated using a portion of the record $6.6 billion projected surplus to incentivize municipalities that address workforce challenges and waning population growth. "My hope...
wpr.org
Embattled former chair of Wisconsin Natural Resources Board resigns
The embattled former chair of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board said he’s resigning after refusing to step down at the end of his term for more than a year. Dr. Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist and businessman, said he intends to leave the board on Dec. 30. In a...
WISN
Wisconsin mentioned in final Jan. 6 report
Wisconsin is mentioned in the 800-page Jan. 6 report released Thursday. It says then-President Donald Trump and his allies prepared their own fake slate of electors in Wisconsin and six other states. The report says the former head of the Wisconsin GOP, Andrew Hitt, received a message on Dec. 12,...
radioplusinfo.com
12-24-22 governor evers declare energy emergency
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers. Executive Order #181 will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state. “Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.” According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state. Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. Executive Order #181 is available here.
wpr.org
When it comes to big budget surpluses, Wisconsin has plenty of company
Wisconsin's projected budget surplus is massive. Game-changing. Historic. And compared to other states around the country, it's kind of ordinary. The factors that helped build a projected $6.6 billion surplus in Wisconsin were not isolated to one state, it turns out. Throughout the country, a combination of strong economic growth and an influx in federal aid have left states with more financial reserves than most expected.
Does Tony Evers want to use 10% of the Wisconsin state budget surplus to cut taxes?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Democratic Gov. Tony...
captimes.com
Letter | Reverse gerrymandering could flip state
Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering. If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.
Wisconsin ends 2022 with record amount of money
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is ending 2022 with a record amount of money in the bank. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday said the state is ending the year with a record $4.6 billion in its general fund. The cash is part of what is expected to be a record $6.6 billion budget surplus by the end of next year, and an even larger $8.4 billion surplus by the end of the year after that.
Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat
Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of their Democratic governor's pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the state abortion ban. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he will push for passage of a bill granting clear exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. But Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he won't bring forward such a bill because it's a tough vote for Republicans to take.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is declaring an energy emergency in Wisconsin. Executive Order #181 provides a 10-day waiver from federal and state requirements for providing energy emergency response supplies, allowing suppliers to catch up from weather-related delays and faster arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. “Over...
captimes.com
Flat tax a ‘non-starter’ for Tony Evers in next Wisconsin budget
Moving Wisconsin to a “flat,” one-size-fits-all income tax system in the state’s next biennial budget is a “non-starter” for Gov. Tony Evers, he said Tuesday. Implementing a flat tax — which would result in all taxpaying Wisconsinites paying the same percentage in income tax regardless of their income level — is a priority for Wisconsin Senate Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said over the summer that the state should work toward a flatter tax structure, and revealed last week that his caucus is working on a flat tax system that would take effect over two to four years.
The Time Wisconsin Tried To Steal The Upper Peninsula
The ties between the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin have always been close, and once The Badger State made a part of the U.P. an offer to come on over. The Wisconsin State Legislature Made An Offer In 1921. In late January 1921, the Wisconsin Sate Legislature made a joint resolution...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he's not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.
tonemadison.com
Legislative Republicans continue their unbroken reign as the worst in Wisconsin politics
Recounting another cruel year while looking to lessons of history. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our new recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. If you...
Can I record the police in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions
Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift
When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: John Leiber.
13 of the Coolest Campgrounds with Water Parks in Wisconsin!
These Wisconsin campgrounds and RV parks are custom-made for a fun summer vacation! Start your planning now and book early in the year to ensure that you’ll be able to visit one of these amazing destinations for next-level family camping adventures. Many of these locations offer so much entertainment...
