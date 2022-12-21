Read full article on original website
Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.
WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER REPORTEDLY ELUDING POLICE
A suspect was jailed after reportedly eluding police on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for expired tags, while the sedan was near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger allegedly fled on foot.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOPLIFTING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged shoplifting incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:15 a.m. the 45-year old was allegedly seen pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise out of Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, without paying for the items. The total value of the items taken was $315.76. They were returned to the business.
FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE
A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
A driver was cited following a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday. ‘. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:00 a.m. a driver stopped at the corner of Northwest Troost Street and Northwest Calkins Avenue, before proceeding into the intersection. A second driver did not see the stop sign and his sedan struck the other vehicle. Both vehicles sustained substantial front-end damage and were towed from the scene.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
Roseburg Police cited a man for driving while suspended, during a traffic stop early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. an officer stopped a 29-year old near the intersection of Southeast Court Avenue, and Southeast Jackson Street, for multiple traffic violations and learned that his license was suspended. He was detained, and later cited and released for a misdemeanor count of the charge.
Man hit by car after walking into traffic, Eugene police report
EUGENE, Ore. – Traffic was slowed on Coburg Road Tuesday night after a man was hit by a car and thrown under another stopped vehicle, Eugene police said. Eugene Police Department said officers and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a reported crash on Coburg Road and Oakmont Way at about 8:36 p.m. on December 20. Police said they arrived to find a 56-year-old man had been struck by an SUV and was under a second vehicle, which fortunately had been stopped in the center lane. Police clarified that the second vehicle had not struck the man. Police said that while officers helped with traffic and conducted an investigation of the incident, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Winston Police jailed a man after an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. Information from WPD said officers responded to the incident involving a man and a woman. 22-year old Sage Covely allegedly punched the victim while she was holding an infant. A small amount of fentanyl was allegedly found during the investigation.
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts
SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
TWO CITED FOR ALLEGED INTERFERING INCIDENT
Two people were cited for interfering with a peace officer, by Roseburg Police on Monday night. Information from RPD said at 11:00 p.m. a 31-year old man was stopped for a traffic violation near the corner of Northeast Cedar Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. He allegedly parked his vehicle in the middle of the road. His vehicle was impounded due to his inability to find a licensed driver.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Monday. An RPD report said at 2:30 p.m. officers contacted a 58-year old and a victim after a caller said there had been an altercation with a knife, in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers observed injuries on the victim consistent with being stabbed and then charged the suspect with second-degree assault and for a warrant.
DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HIGHWAY WRECK
A driver was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck early Wednesday morning. An Oregon State Police report said at 5:50 a.m. a pickup pulled out in front of a passenger car which was traveling eastbound on Highway 38 in the Drain area. The sedan was unable to avoid the crash and struck the left side of the pickup.
PAIR JAILED AFTER ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed two people after an alleged burglary incident. An RPD report said over the past few days the victim’s storage unit was entered and several items had been stolen from it. The unit was in the 3900 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. At about 4:50 p.m....
LOG TRUCK DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER RIG FLIPS
A log truck driver was taken to the hospital after his rig flipped on Monday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 9:00 a.m. a deputy responded to an injury crash near milepost 27 on Lower Smith River Road east of Reedsport. The deputy observed that...
MEDICAL ISSUE LEADS TO VEHICLE CRASHING INTO POWER BOX
A medical issue led to a vehicle crashing into the power box at a business on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:50 p.m. a 55-year old man was driving east on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard heading through the intersection with Northeast Stephens Street when he had a seizure and made a wide U-turn into the Jack in the Box drive-thru. The man’s vehicle came to a rest after striking the large power box, knocking out power to the fast food outlet. No other people or vehicles were involved.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANTS
A Portland man was jailed for an alleged theft and for warrants by Roseburg Police early Monday. Information from RPD said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 34-year old after he was caught by construction workers allegedly stealing gas cans from a worksite in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party
An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police.
TWO MEN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Two men were jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:15 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street after already coming numerous times for disturbances where neither party would stop antagonizing the other. A neighbor said they were accustomed to the men fighting but could now hear them fighting through the walls.
