Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
ksl.com
Toy story: Why a Salt Lake business owner ditched corporate America to open a toy store
SALT LAKE CITY — Bill Sartain was walking around a New Jersey mall around Christmas time back in 1985 when he entered a toy store and had an epiphany. "It was like somebody just hit me on the head and said, 'This is it,'" Sartain said. Ditching corporate America.
Provo-Orem corridor home to one of nation’s biggest construction booms in 2022
The Provo-Orem corridor had the nation's largest construction job boosts in 2022, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.
utahstories.com
$12 Million Not Enough To Complete The S-Line Extension Project In Sugar House
When the concept of the S-Line was introduced in the Sugar House area, many business owners in the community were excited by the prospect of the increased foot traffic an additional Trax line would bring. The plan to build was announced in 2012, and construction was completed in 2013, with the goal of making transportation in and around Sugar House more accessible to those who didn’t have a private form of transportation.
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
buildingsaltlake.com
Lost buildings, gas stations and highway widening. The top stories from 2022.
Unlock more exclusive features by becoming a Building Salt Lake Member today. If there’s one thing that kept Building Salt Lake readers interested in 2022, it was the loss of buildings. Stories about buildings to be demolished, those that already were and some that were lost before they were...
kslnewsradio.com
Ski village, with homes and commercial space, coming to Nordic Valley
EDEN, Utah — Weber County recently approved a ski village to be added to the Nordic Valley Ski Resort. Cottages, townhomes, and commercial space will fill the village once the project is complete. Built on 500 acres surrounding the ski resort, the village is expected to increase tourism for the county.
buildingsaltlake.com
Colmena unveils another mixed-use project on State Street
Unlock more exclusive features by becoming a Building Salt Lake Member today. Colmena isn’t done with State Street. About a year after its plans to develop the Sears Block in Midtown fell through, the local development group released plans for its second significant project on State Street in the Liberty Wells neighborhood.
Delays, cancellations pile up at Salt Lake City International Airport
While Salt Lake City will mostly avoid the arctic blast that is causing havoc around the country this week, the storm is still being felt by travelers here in Utah.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed in Salt Lake City due to bad weather
Severe weather has caused airports nationwide to experience an overwhelming number of flight cancellations and delays on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Salt Lake City International Airport is no exception.
ABC 4
Tamales for Christmas? Here’s where you can find Salt Lake valley’s best for your holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If Christmas is about traditions, then this is a Latin American tradition we can all get behind. We’re talking tamales. We tackled all the popular spots around Salt Lake valley to show you what makes them so special, and how you can get them just in time for Christmas — or at least their ingredients.
Ogden residents experience sticker shock with heating prices rising 2-4x
When the temperatures drop, you should typically expect your gas prices to go up. But for some Ogden families, the bill came as a shock when it was hundreds more than anticipated.
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
ksl.com
Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors
SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
Legislature takes mini alcohol bottle decision from DABS Commission
SALT LAKE CITY — The decision on whether or not Utah will remain the only state in the union to forbid the sale of mini alcohol bottles has stalled yet […]
Audit into SLC School District cites FOX 13 investigation
The Utah Office of the Legislative Auditor General has released a 78-page audit into the Salt Lake City School District.
kjzz.com
Utah County enjoying lower gas prices as holiday travel ramps up
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports will be filling up soon with holiday travelers. Nancy Volmer, spokesperson at Salt Lake International Airport, said Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days before Christmas. “We’re expecting up to 30,000 passengers each day,” Volmer said, noting that the...
Weber County looking to crack down on short-term rentals
Weber County officials are looking to adopt a new ordinance to enforce restrictions and rules regarding short-term rentals (STRs) in the area. It’s a subject that is a hot issue for residents in Ogden Valley.
Comments / 0