Salt Lake City, UT

utahstories.com

$12 Million Not Enough To Complete The S-Line Extension Project In Sugar House

When the concept of the S-Line was introduced in the Sugar House area, many business owners in the community were excited by the prospect of the increased foot traffic an additional Trax line would bring. The plan to build was announced in 2012, and construction was completed in 2013, with the goal of making transportation in and around Sugar House more accessible to those who didn’t have a private form of transportation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition

A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ski village, with homes and commercial space, coming to Nordic Valley

EDEN, Utah — Weber County recently approved a ski village to be added to the Nordic Valley Ski Resort. Cottages, townhomes, and commercial space will fill the village once the project is complete. Built on 500 acres surrounding the ski resort, the village is expected to increase tourism for the county.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Colmena unveils another mixed-use project on State Street

Unlock more exclusive features by becoming a Building Salt Lake Member today. Colmena isn’t done with State Street. About a year after its plans to develop the Sears Block in Midtown fell through, the local development group released plans for its second significant project on State Street in the Liberty Wells neighborhood.
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors

SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah County enjoying lower gas prices as holiday travel ramps up

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports will be filling up soon with holiday travelers. Nancy Volmer, spokesperson at Salt Lake International Airport, said Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days before Christmas. “We’re expecting up to 30,000 passengers each day,” Volmer said, noting that the...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

