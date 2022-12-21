ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

How to get tickets for the Cleveland LEGO Convention

By Celeste Houmard
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8H4S_0jqIyBJd00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A massive LEGO convention is coming to Cleveland in 2023 and supporting underprivileged children.

The Cleveland Brick Convention is supporting Creations for Charity , an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays, with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

WATCH: Santa visits animal friends at Cincinnati Zoo

Professional LEGO Artists from around the United States will display their amazing LEGO creations and meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities at the convention.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with.

Attractions include:

  • Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
  • Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
  • Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite
  • Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets
  • Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders
Springfield swears in first female police chief

The convention will take place on July 22 and 23 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Tickets cost $14.99 and can be purchased here .

LEGO lovers of all ages are welcome.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Chef Sells Soul Food Out of Ohio Gas Station

It’s not often that you find a spot where you can stop for gas and grab a bite of soul food at the same time. Dominique Ian LeeShawn Boykin, self-taught chef and creator of Dinner By Dom, is serving his cuisine inside Akron’s Gas & Save station to address the lack of soul food options in Northeast OH.
AKRON, OH
herecomestheguide.com

7 Affordable Cleveland Wedding Venues

Hoping to find an affordable Cleveland wedding venue? We’ve got you covered! From a rustic seven-generation farm to a unique 1923 bank building, here are our top picks of places that won’t break the bank. Barn at Hart's Grove. Windsor, OH. Fab Features: a rustic, yet elegant venue...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Akron

You're in luck, because there are some fantastic spots around town that have the perfect pies to satisfy your cravings. From classic pepperoni to creative combinations, here are three great pizza places in Akron that you should try:
AKRON, OH
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Local Executive Chef Liz Rogers goes national with her Creamalicious Ice Cream

A supernatural pull toward the culinary arts made it clear that Chef Liz would dedicate her life to healing the soul by sharing innovative and time-honored traditional Southern comfort food. Under the watchful eye of her mother and grandmother, Chef Liz honed her passion for cooking while growing up in Cleveland, Ohio. Her never-ending love and enthusiasm for food led to the opening of hot-spot restaurants. She has been highlighted in the media for her highly sought-after food and inspiring work within the community. Chef Liz prides herself on being innovative with her whimsical 2-in-1 desserts that pair freshly baked pastries with homemade ice creams made with only the freshest ingredients. As one of the first African American, female-owned national ice cream brands in mass production, Chef Liz crafts her blissfully Southern artisan desserts by celebrating her roots and community.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?

photo of burgerPhoto byPhoto by Valeria Boltniva (Pexels) You're craving a burger. But where should you go? There are a lot of options around. I'm going to give you two great options. One is at a sit-down restaurant, and the other is fast food. Okay, let's talk about the burgers.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Advocates raise concerns regarding Akron's encampment sweeps

AKRON, Ohio — Brent McClung, 39, is experiencing homelessness in Akron, and now he’s also unsheltered after the city of Akron preformed a series of homeless encampment sweeps. “They took everything," McClung said. "It’s not right. I just got bullied off the property. I didn’t know there was...
AKRON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Magazine's Most Interesting People 2023

In every city's history, there are points when the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, makers, thinkers and doers come together to build on the past and carry us into the future. This year, we shine a light on 19 Clevelanders who are forging the way forward for Northeast Ohio — 2023's Most Interesting People. Edited by Ron Ledgard and Dillon Stewart.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

WDTN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy