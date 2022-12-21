How to get tickets for the Cleveland LEGO Convention

Thanks for signing up!

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A massive LEGO convention is coming to Cleveland in 2023 and supporting underprivileged children.

The Cleveland Brick Convention is supporting Creations for Charity , an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays, with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

Professional LEGO Artists from around the United States will display their amazing LEGO creations and meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities at the convention.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with.

Attractions include:

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

The convention will take place on July 22 and 23 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Tickets cost $14.99 and can be purchased here .

LEGO lovers of all ages are welcome.

