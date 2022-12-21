ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:38 p.m. EST

Frigid weather doesn't stop Santas surfing off Florida coast. COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the frigid temperature, the 14th annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas festival was held Saturday morning at Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast.
Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier

Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill that overhauls U.S. election law

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to the House to avoid a holiday shutdown. The vote was 68-29 on sweeping legislation that would keep the government funded through next fall and overhaul election laws in an attempt to prevent another Jan. 6. It came after votes on a potpourri of amendments, including landmark workplace protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.
Read the full final Jan. 6 House select committee report here

The House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol released its final report Thursday, concluding the nearly 18-month investigation that resulted in the historic recommendation that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted for his conduct surrounding the insurrection.The panel recommended the Justice Department pursue at least four criminal charges against Trump related to his alleged efforts to thwart the transfer of presidential power: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and incitement, rebellion or insurrection.During the course of its probe, the select committee held 10 public hearings, conducted interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses and collected more than 1 million pages of material. It issued subpoenas to Trump and some of his closest allies, though ultimately did not speak with the former president or former Vice President Mike Pence.Read the full report here:
U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear oral arguments in February over a legal challenge by six Republican-led states to the Biden administration student borrower relief plan. Until the arguments are heard and the court issues a ruling, the $400 billion Biden plan is on hold due to a nationwide injunction […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
U.S. Lawmakers Authorize $800 Million More for Ukraine in Defense Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday. The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or...
House to repeal military COVID-19 vax mandate in defense bill

WASHINGTON – Republicans have won their long-waged effort to repeal the Pentagon’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, according to Fox News. Congress is expected to repeal the Pentagon’s mandate requiring troops to receive the coronavirus vaccine in its annual defense policy bill set to be voted on by the House later this week, Fox News reported Tuesday. Republicans succeeded in eliminating the mandate in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act Tuesday despite White House and Defense Department objections to the measure a day before. It comes after a group of 13 Republican senators, led by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), called on Congress in a letter...
Vittert: Sund book, testimony show 1/6 panel focused on politics

(NewsNation) — New audio tapes and a pre-release book obtained by “On Balance” offer further evidence of the House Jan. 6 Comittee’s anti-Trump’s motives rather than a good-faith effort to prevent another tragedy. The committee would like us to believe former President Donald Trump is...
