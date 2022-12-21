Read full article on original website
Fourth stimulus check update after lawmaker asks congress to provide new payment up to $3,600 to Americans
A LAWMAKER has urged Congress to approve a new stimulus payment that could be worth as much as $3,600. There were three rounds of federal payments between 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been a fourth. Payments have been sent out on a state and...
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...
Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:38 p.m. EST
Frigid weather doesn't stop Santas surfing off Florida coast. COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the frigid temperature, the 14th annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas festival was held Saturday morning at Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast.
Several new bills from Hirono to be signed by Biden
Congress was able to pass three bills that were introduced by U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono. They are set to be signed by President Joe Biden.
Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier
Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill that overhauls U.S. election law
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to the House to avoid a holiday shutdown. The vote was 68-29 on sweeping legislation that would keep the government funded through next fall and overhaul election laws in an attempt to prevent another Jan. 6. It came after votes on a potpourri of amendments, including landmark workplace protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.
Biden signs bill to keep government running while $1.7 trillion spending package is prepared
President Joe Biden signed a short-term bill Friday that will ensure the government remains funded and operational until the $1.7 trillion spending package is signed in the coming week.
Read the full final Jan. 6 House select committee report here
The House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol released its final report Thursday, concluding the nearly 18-month investigation that resulted in the historic recommendation that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted for his conduct surrounding the insurrection.The panel recommended the Justice Department pursue at least four criminal charges against Trump related to his alleged efforts to thwart the transfer of presidential power: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and incitement, rebellion or insurrection.During the course of its probe, the select committee held 10 public hearings, conducted interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses and collected more than 1 million pages of material. It issued subpoenas to Trump and some of his closest allies, though ultimately did not speak with the former president or former Vice President Mike Pence.Read the full report here:
Biden to sign NJ lawmaker’s measure against terror attacks with vehicles
Halloween 2017 turned out to be a warm beautiful day across the region, and 32-year-old New Milford resident Darren Drake, who worked in Lower Manhattan on Wall Street, decided to go for a bike ride on a path next to the Hudson River during his lunch break. Drake and seven...
Protesters supporting Dream Act rally at Klobuchar’s office
This story comes to you from MPR News through a partnership with Sahan Journal. Protesters gathered outside of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office in Minneapolis on Thursday, demanding the U.S. Senate pass the American Dream and Promise Act. The protest comes as recent court action threatens the Deferred Action...
U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear oral arguments in February over a legal challenge by six Republican-led states to the Biden administration student borrower relief plan. Until the arguments are heard and the court issues a ruling, the $400 billion Biden plan is on hold due to a nationwide injunction […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Pension cuts are 'not going to happen': Biden announces federal bailout for troubled union pension fund
A $36 billion bailout for a troubled pension fund will help more than 350,000 truck drivers, warehouse workers, construction workers and others.
House January 6 Committee Final Report Release Delayed
The release of the House January 6 Committee's final report will take place later than initially anticipated.
U.S. Lawmakers Authorize $800 Million More for Ukraine in Defense Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday. The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or...
This week in politics: Jan. 6 committee releases final report, $1.7T spending package passes
The Jan. 6 committee ended their work this week with a final meeting and over 800-page report. Here's what else happened this week in politics.
'I kept my word to Vermont': Patrick Leahy says goodbye to the Senate after 48 years
In an emotional farewell address to the U.S. Senate, Patrick Leahy urged his colleagues to work together across party lines — a practice he said was the norm when he entered the Senate nearly half a century ago. “If we don’t start working together more, we don’t know and...
House to repeal military COVID-19 vax mandate in defense bill
WASHINGTON – Republicans have won their long-waged effort to repeal the Pentagon’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, according to Fox News. Congress is expected to repeal the Pentagon’s mandate requiring troops to receive the coronavirus vaccine in its annual defense policy bill set to be voted on by the House later this week, Fox News reported Tuesday. Republicans succeeded in eliminating the mandate in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act Tuesday despite White House and Defense Department objections to the measure a day before. It comes after a group of 13 Republican senators, led by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), called on Congress in a letter...
Senate passes war crime bill expanding U.S. jurisdiction
A bill that would expand the United States' ability to prosecute global war crimes heads to President Joe Biden's desk after being approved by the Senate on Thursday.
Vittert: Sund book, testimony show 1/6 panel focused on politics
(NewsNation) — New audio tapes and a pre-release book obtained by “On Balance” offer further evidence of the House Jan. 6 Comittee’s anti-Trump’s motives rather than a good-faith effort to prevent another tragedy. The committee would like us to believe former President Donald Trump is...
