More than 1/3 of NC counties now orange or yellow on CDC’s COVID-19 map
More than one-third of North Carolina’s counties have either high or medium levels of COVID-19 in their communities, according to the numbers used to create a key color-coded federal map.
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
Part of I-85 closed in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
Clarity sought on driver's license access for permanent residents
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been asked to clarify its policies when issuing — or denying — driver’s licenses to permanent residents, such as green-card holders. In a legal petition filed this week, the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina and the North Carolina...
jocoreport.com
NC Emergency Management Ready To Assist Santa If Needed
RALEIGH – As Christmas approaches with inclement weather and extreme temperatures potentially impacting much of the nation, Governor Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management are taking steps to track Santa’s progress and ensure he is able to safely visit and distribute presents in North Carolina. “Our Division of...
'To brazenly break state law is wrong' | NC tourism groups against school districts breaking school calendar laws
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tourism in North Carolina generates billions of dollars in annual revenue. According to Visit North Carolina, the state received about $28 billion in visitor spending in 2021 alone. This comes from things like people visiting the mountains to enjoying the summer in beach homes on...
Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight
Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023
The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
How did Eastern North Carolina counties get their names?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina’s counties are deeply rooted in the state’s history, and their names reflect that. Here’s a look at where how ENC counties got their names. Pitt County was established in 1760. It was one of five counties formed from the annexation of Beaufort County. Pitt County was founded under […]
Lenoir County Public Schools transportation director ends ‘good ride’ after 45 years
KINSTON, N.C. — A long list of metaphors could describe the place LCPS Transportation Director Anthony Mitchell finds himself now. Last stop. Off duty. Parking the bus. Mitchell – formally known as the Rev. Dr. Anthony Mitchell – has one he likes best. “It’s been a good ride,” he says. And a long one. Nearly […]
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
WRAL
Gov. Cooper responds to intense Highway Patrol chase and arrest video
WRAL News asked Governor Roy Cooper to respond to dash cam video of a high-speed chase and ensuing arrest we obtained through a court order. WRAL News asked Governor Roy Cooper to respond to dash cam video of a high-speed chase and ensuing arrest we obtained through a court order.
WRAL Investigates: Good news for NC firefighters who've spent years battling increasing cancer rates
A new victory for local firefighters who continue to fight the No. 1 killer of their colleagues: Cancer. For more than four years, WRAL Investigates has highlighted alarmingly high cancer rates among firefighters, as well as their fight to get those cancers recognized as dangers of the job to receive extra benefits.
NC has billions in federal COVID-19 money left to spend. How, and more importantly, why?
North Carolina still has billions of dollars in federal money left to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
