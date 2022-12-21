ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRAL News

Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

NC Emergency Management Ready To Assist Santa If Needed

RALEIGH – As Christmas approaches with inclement weather and extreme temperatures potentially impacting much of the nation, Governor Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management are taking steps to track Santa’s progress and ensure he is able to safely visit and distribute presents in North Carolina. “Our Division of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023

The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
GARNER, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

How did Eastern North Carolina counties get their names?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina’s counties are deeply rooted in the state’s history, and their names reflect that. Here’s a look at where how ENC counties got their names. Pitt County was established in 1760. It was one of five counties formed from the annexation of Beaufort County. Pitt County was founded under […]
WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Gov. Cooper responds to intense Highway Patrol chase and arrest video

WRAL News asked Governor Roy Cooper to respond to dash cam video of a high-speed chase and ensuing arrest we obtained through a court order. WRAL News asked Governor Roy Cooper to respond to dash cam video of a high-speed chase and ensuing arrest we obtained through a court order.

