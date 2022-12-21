Ratings: Grinch, Santa Claus Top Night in Demo, Mariah Draws Biggest Crowd

In the latest TV ratings, The Grinch and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town led Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ Mariah Carey holiday special unwrapped the night’s biggest audience.

CBS | Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. A rerun of Ghosts ‘ Christmas episode retained 1.8 mil and a 0.1.

NBC | Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (ft. the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch) did 2.6 mil and a 0.5. The Wheel (1.7 mil/0.3) ticked up with Episode 2 (of 10).

ABC | Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town drew 2.8 mil/0.5, followed by Disney Prep & Landing ‘s 1.8 mil/0.3 and the sequel’s 1.6 mil/0.3.

FOX | LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular (1.3 mil/0.3) was steady on Night 2 of 3.

THE CW | With its Stateside finale, Professionals (290K/0.0) improved on last week’s audience low while flat in the demo. ( Get renewal status .)

