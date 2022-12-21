Read full article on original website
Revenge game? Syracuse alum will be Bills’ No. 4 DE vs. former team in Week 16
With Boogie Basham ruled out due to a calf injury, former Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan will serve as the team’s No. 4 defensive end on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Jonathan was elevated to the roster for tomorrow’s game along with wide receiver Cole Beasley. The...
How Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen made NFL history in win over Bears
It wasn’t his best performance, but Josh Allen still found a way to make NFL history on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Allen completed just 15-of-26 passes for 172 yards in the Buffalo Bills’ 35-13 win, but threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. In doing so, Allen passed former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino for most total touchdowns in first five seasons in the NFL. Marino had held this record since 1987.
Former Bills WR thrives with Jacksonville Jaguars, the new leader of the AFC South
Zay Jones is putting up career numbers as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Jones has recorded 75 receptions for 778 yards, both career highs. He has also hauled in five touchdowns this season. The Jaguars still have two games to play, and with the Tennessee Titans losing...
Giants vs. Vikings predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16: 12/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings will face off this Christmas Eve in a game that has extremely important playoff implications. The Giants just upset the Washington Commanders to move to 8-5-1, while Minnesota pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history to take down the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 to move to 11-3. Minnesota is currently the #2 seed in the NFC, while New York is #6 in the AFC, and both teams could use a win to maintain their spots.
Bills’ Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips both active vs. Bears (Inactives)
The Buffalo Bills will be without one contributor on both sides of the ball against the Chicago Bears. Ahead of today’s Christmas Eve matchup, Buffalo ruled out center Mitch Morse (concussion) and defensive end Boogie Basham (calf). Buffalo only had two other players with injury designations for today’s game, Ed Oliver (calf) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder). Despite their designations, both defensive tackles will suit up for the Bills.
Bills’ Josh Allen explains why Stefon Diggs had just 2 targets in blowout win vs. Bears
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat at the podium after a 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears and tried to explain why the offense’s success on Saturday happened despite many opportunities for superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Part of the reason Diggs and the passing seat took a back...
Bills’ Devin Singletary, James Cook carry offense as Josh Allen struggles vs. Bears (Report card)
The Buffalo Bills are AFC East champions for the third consecutive season after defeating the Chicago Bears 35-13. Buffalo struggled early and found themselves trailing a shorthanded Bears roster 10-6 at halftime, but the offense came to life in the second half thanks to the run game. Simply put, Devin...
Bills vs. Bears predictions, Josh Allen player props & odds: Sat, 12/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With Christmas on Sunday, Saturday owns the bulk of the NFL’s Week 16 schedule. 11 of the 16 games are part of Saturday’s festivities, and it includes a showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. Whereas the 11-3 Bills are currently in a position to earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, the 3-11 Bears have already been eliminated from postseason contention.
How to stream New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 16
The New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, December 22 (12/22/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial, through the end of the year.
Bills fans can attend Bears game for next to nothing if they’re willing to brave cold
A ticket to Avatar: The Way of Water may end up being more expensive than a ticket to the Buffalo Bills’ Christmas Eve matchup against the Chicago Bears. The game being played on a day when many families are holding holiday parties and temperatures that will feel below -10 degrees at kickoff are causing prices to plummet for Saturday’s game. A recent search on Ticketmaster shows tickets being sold for as cheap as six dollars. In addition to the six dollar tickets, other fans are willing to take $13-$15 to move their tickets.
Buffalo to stampede Bears? Why our writers see Bills running away on Christmas Eve (Preview)
The last time Josh Allen played a game in the conditions expected Saturday for the Christmas Eve showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, he erupted for five touchdowns. The Bears announced on Friday that warming stations will be available for fans in what could be the coldest game...
