Ellis County, KS

Salina Post

UPDATE: NWS revises wintry mix forecast for Christmas night

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service has revised its forecast for Christmas night. It is as follows. There is a chance of a light wintry mix Sunday night into early Monday morning. Light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and light snow will be possible across parts of central and eastern Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Blowing snow, intense cold expected Thursday

A storm system is knocking on our doorstep this evening. It will bring accumulating snow, blustery wind and dangerous cold. Snow could arrive in Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri this evening, and continue to spread south and east overnight into early Thursday. Accumulations may not be impressive, but it will be the type of snow that easily gets picked up and tossed in the wind. Stiff northwest winds will increase between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could get as high as 40 mph at times. Blowing snow will reduce visibility, making travel nearly impossible. Add in any amount of snow and roads will also be slick. Temperatures will be a major story with our weather, as we hold near 0 by Thursday afternoon with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Warning will go in effect at midnight and last until Saturday afternoon. We finally see relief from this arctic air by early next week, as temperatures finally get above freezing as early as next Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
TOPEKA, KS
Western Iowa Today

Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings

(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
IOWA STATE
fox4kc.com

Kansas City area upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is now under a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills ahead. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City region. The warning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory Posted

A Wind Chill Warning and Advisory has been posted for eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas from 6 am Thursday until Noon Friday. Wind chill values of -10 to -25 degrees will be possible during this time. Frostbite will be possible on exposed skin in minutes in these conditions. Outdoor activities are not recommended.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMS Radio

Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm

Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
MISSOURI STATE
kggfradio.com

Area Road Conditions

Road conditions continue to worsen across southeast Kansas with today's winter weather. Many roads are partially covered with snow. US 59 to the north between Parsons and Erie is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. US 160 between Oswego and Columbus is completely covered as well. A link...
OSWEGO, KS
WIBW

Gov. Kelly: Emergency crews on stand-by when winter storm arrives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly says state emergency management leaders are on stand-by for whatever the winter storm brings to Kansas. Governor Kelly spoke to 13 NEWS about the incoming winter weather and said that the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) crews are ready to tackle the state’s highways. The governor says the storm will bring different impacts across Kansas so highway crews will adapt as needed.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday

Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT News

Winter storm creating longer weekend for state workers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor is shutting down all state buildings in Shawnee County Thursday and Friday, giving employees an extended holiday break. An anticipated winter storm Thursday and cold temperatures Friday are prompting the state, the county and many others to shut down early for the holiday weekend. For a full list of closings, […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
