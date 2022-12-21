Read full article on original website
UPDATE: NWS revises wintry mix forecast for Christmas night
UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service has revised its forecast for Christmas night. It is as follows. There is a chance of a light wintry mix Sunday night into early Monday morning. Light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and light snow will be possible across parts of central and eastern Kansas.
Snow squall warning. What is a snow squall?
Some Kansans got an emergency alert tone on their cellphones Thursday warning of a snow squall.
KTTS
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Blowing snow, intense cold expected Thursday
A storm system is knocking on our doorstep this evening. It will bring accumulating snow, blustery wind and dangerous cold. Snow could arrive in Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri this evening, and continue to spread south and east overnight into early Thursday. Accumulations may not be impressive, but it will be the type of snow that easily gets picked up and tossed in the wind. Stiff northwest winds will increase between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could get as high as 40 mph at times. Blowing snow will reduce visibility, making travel nearly impossible. Add in any amount of snow and roads will also be slick. Temperatures will be a major story with our weather, as we hold near 0 by Thursday afternoon with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Warning will go in effect at midnight and last until Saturday afternoon. We finally see relief from this arctic air by early next week, as temperatures finally get above freezing as early as next Tuesday.
KSNT
Improving temperatures through Christmas weekend before the next system arrives
High temperatures should make it up to near 20° today, and with a bit of a lighter breeze, we could be feeling like we’re in the single digits! We should finally have wind chills above 0° by midday today!. Santa should feel right at home in Northeast...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
fox4kc.com
Kansas City area upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is now under a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills ahead. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City region. The warning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Friday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wind Chill Warning and Winter Weather Advisory Posted
A Wind Chill Warning and Advisory has been posted for eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas from 6 am Thursday until Noon Friday. Wind chill values of -10 to -25 degrees will be possible during this time. Frostbite will be possible on exposed skin in minutes in these conditions. Outdoor activities are not recommended.
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
KSNT
Powerful storm system brings dangerous wind chills and near blizzard conditions to Northeast Kansas
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area starting this evening at 6pm until Friday at midnight. A WIND CHILL WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area starting at midnight Wednesday until noon Friday. Today will be the last day we’ll see temperatures above...
kggfradio.com
Area Road Conditions
Road conditions continue to worsen across southeast Kansas with today's winter weather. Many roads are partially covered with snow. US 59 to the north between Parsons and Erie is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. US 160 between Oswego and Columbus is completely covered as well. A link...
WIBW
Gov. Kelly: Emergency crews on stand-by when winter storm arrives
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly says state emergency management leaders are on stand-by for whatever the winter storm brings to Kansas. Governor Kelly spoke to 13 NEWS about the incoming winter weather and said that the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) crews are ready to tackle the state’s highways. The governor says the storm will bring different impacts across Kansas so highway crews will adapt as needed.
Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday
Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
Experts say you should stock your car with these things before traveling in cold weather
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the snowfall on Wednesday night, driving has been a challenge for many. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) told 27 News that crews have been working since Wednesday to keep the roads clear. They are advising drivers to alter or delay their travel if possible. High winds have caused snow to […]
Winter storm creating longer weekend for state workers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor is shutting down all state buildings in Shawnee County Thursday and Friday, giving employees an extended holiday break. An anticipated winter storm Thursday and cold temperatures Friday are prompting the state, the county and many others to shut down early for the holiday weekend. For a full list of closings, […]
