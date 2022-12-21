ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garcelle Beauvais Joins New Hulu Series; Says “What A Way To Finish The Year”

By JLP
 3 days ago
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is staying booked and busy! And I love, love, love to see RHOBH’s new queen collecting her flowers.

Bravo’s The Daily Dish shared the news that Garcelle will be joining a new Hulu series, The Other Black Girl , in a recurring role. The mother of three made her own post on Instagram , adding, “What a Way to finish the year!!” She continued by saying, “This is a special show.”

G, one of my favorite Housewives, shared a brief synopsis of the show, letting her fans know that this limited series will tell an exciting story once it premiers.

“It follows Nella (Daniel), an editorial assistant who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. She’s excited when Hazel (Murray) is hired, but as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company,” Garcelle said in her caption.

Thanks to Deadline’s report, Miss Beauvais will star as “world renowned author” Diana (oof) Gordon, who was besties with a Black woman who also served as an editor at a publishing company. “They lived in the same neighborhood and remained besties all throughout college, and Kendra Rae even edited the book that launched her into stardom.”

RELATED: Garcelle Beauvais Has Written A Book

Garcelle is no stranger to being in the public eye. She’s starred in The Jamie Foxx Show , NYPD Blue , Coming To America , and Spider-Man: Homecoming . Her resume is STACKED, and to see her continue getting roles only makes me happier for the Beverly Hills star.

After Garcelle concluded her first season on RHOBH, she went on to become a regular co-host on the daytime talk show, The Real . Although the show was canceled a few seasons after she joined, Garcelle is showing us the literal meaning of “when one door closes, another one always opens.”

Even though the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are on a brief “pause” at the moment , fans are hoping there’s some movement around cast announcements and filming very soon.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT GARCELLE’S NEW SHOW? WILL YOU BE WATCHING?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

