Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away
Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy
Well, that’s something you don’t see every day. A couple of days ago, New York Mets fans were ecstatic when they found out that Carlos Correa was headed to their team. After a failed physical with the San Francisco Giants, the one-time World Series champ was supposed to go to Queens. However, in a not-so-shocking turn of events, the Mets ALSO found something wrong with Carlos Correa’s physical.
Mets ‘concerned’ with Carlos Correa physical after Giants saga
The New York Mets are reportedly “concerned” with the results of Carlos Correa’s physical, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Correa’s surgically repaired leg has led the Mets to question whether or not they should make their reported 12-year, $315 million contract with the shortstop official. Correa had previously agreed to terms with the San Francisco […] The post Mets ‘concerned’ with Carlos Correa physical after Giants saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Phillies eyeing ex-Yankees reliever to bolster bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done improving a roster that made it to the World Series this past season. After bringing in shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm, the club is again looking to improve the bullpen, eyeing this ex-New York Yankees reliever. The Phillies “have long liked” free agent left-hander Zack Britton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed
It’s an arms race in New York. With the New York Mets spending an unfathomable amount of money in free agency to bolster their squad, the New York Yankees aim not to be outdone. While they have already fulfilled their most important bit of business in re-signing Aaron Judge and signing Carlos Rodon, the Yankees […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ main obstacle in Bryan Reynolds trade with Pirates, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 moves New York Mets can make to go all-in for World Series
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen followed through on his promise to spend whatever it takes to build this team
Yankees fans won’t love NY Post’s Aaron Judge decision after Mets’ Carlos Correa blockbuster
The New York Mets are starting to steal the show in the Big Apple. Although the New York Yankees are still very good and one of the most well-known teams in the world, the Mets are looking to upstage them and become the MLB’s best team. Their sudden signing of Carlos Correa shows they are willing to go all out for a championship.
From Aaron Judge to Carlos Rodon: Grading Yankees’ MLB free agency moves
The New York Yankees have enjoyed a strong offseason. Their primary goal of re-signing OF Aaron Judge came to fruition in the form of 9 years and $360 million. New York later inked SP Carlos Rodon in free agency. They have made a number of other moves on the side as well. But have the […] The post From Aaron Judge to Carlos Rodon: Grading Yankees’ MLB free agency moves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run
Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros recently came to terms on a contract. The star outfielder was linked to a number of different teams in free agency but ultimately re-signed in Houston. Brantley provided an update on his health after missing the Astros’ 2022 World Series run due to injury, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. “I’m […] The post Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival
The New York Mets can officially call Carlos Correa their latest signing after he underwent a physical on Thursday in the Big Apple. But after seeing the whole fiasco with the infielder and the San Francisco Giants, the Mets made sure to treat Correa like absolute royalty. Per Jon Heyman, the organization actually flew Correa […] The post How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets add infield utility man with offensive upside
Briefly, after the New York Mets traded catcher, James McCann, they made another move. Infielder, Danny Mendick, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets. Mendick, from Rochester, New York, turned 29 years old three months ago. He has four years of MLB...
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency
New York Yankees’ free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon was introduced to the media on Thursday in his first press conference donning the pinstripes. During his media address, Rodon opened up on what it meant to sign with a team like the Yankees, admitting that he’s fulfilling a childhood dream by making the move to the Bronx. […] The post ‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grading the Mets’ Omar Narvaez signing
In the downtime period between big splash signings—I’ll get to Correa soon, I promise—the Mets made one of the odder additions of the offseason, signing catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million deal with a $7 million player option for 2024. With a bevy of catchers on the roster—including an MLB-ready, global top-five prospect in Francisco Álvarez—the fit here is difficult to understand.
The NL East Arms Race is the toughest challenge of Alex Anthpoulos career
The NL East is the toughest division in baseball. It produced two 100+ win clubs last season, sent three to the postseason, and one to the World Series. The Braves, Mets, and Phillies aren’t slowing down anytime soon either, in what has become an Arms Race of sorts. The...
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
Blue Jays GM hints at free agency activity after Daulton Varsho trade
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired C/OF Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The deal provides Toronto with a versatile player who features a high ceiling. However, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said there could be more moves in the works prior to Opening Day, per Keegan Matheson. “I think our heavy lifting […] The post Blue Jays GM hints at free agency activity after Daulton Varsho trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
